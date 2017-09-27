Growing fastener leader offers 24/7 customer support

Established in 2002, USA Fastener Group Inc. (USAFG) has established itself as a recognized leader in the fastener industry. With well over 100 years of combined sales experience, stable financial backing and a commitment to continued growth, USAFG remains dedicated to providing the highest- quality service and support to existing and future customers.

Located in Houston, with nearly 100,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehousing space, USAFG has positioned itself to provide customers with quality products in a timely and efficient manner. Manufacturing capabilities include but are not limited to: computer numerical control (CNC) machining and milling, engine lathe machining, drilling, tapping (oversize for coatings and galvanizing), sawing (up to 14 inches in diameter, with bundling capabilities), threading (cut thread and roll thread capabilities) and forging (hex bolts, nuts, flange bolts and sockets, to name a few).

Being located in a large industrialized city does have its advantages. In addition to its extensive line of manufacturing capabilities, USAFG also offers its customers a wide variety of coatings and platings, including polytetrafluoroethylene coating (XylanÂ®, Fluorokote1Â®, SC1Â® and SermagardÂ®), zinc plating, cad plating, hot-dipped and mechanical galvanizing, DacrometÂ® and others.

One of the many benefits USAFG offers its customers is an emergency callout program. A company representative can be reached at any moment 24/7. This service provides customers with the assurance USAFG is always there when needed. No matter how large or small the emergency may be, USAFG's dedicated employees are eager to assist.

While constantly analyzing and adapting to today's economy, USAFG remains focused on the task at hand, supporting current and future growth. In taking the next step forward, USAFG has created new jobs within the company, including additional office support (clerical and accounting), inside sales support, outside sales, engineering/ QA support, warehousing (shipping/ receiving), manufacturing and manufacturer's representation.

In conjunction with approved suppliers domestic and abroad, USAFG has developed an improved inventory control system and logistics planning program that remain key in meeting customers' demands for on-time deliveries. Direct mill shipments of raw product are another key benefit. These types of shipments aid in securing USAFG's competitive position in this ever-changing market and economy, while expanded marketing strategies -- including nationwide sales efforts, education, trade shows and involvement in local associations -- keep USAFG in touch with the fastener industry and its surroundings.

As a company, USAFG remains steadfast in its pursuits as an industry leader. One such commitment includes adopting ISO 9001:2008 standards. With a bright future ahead, USAFG will always create and maintain a loyal commitment to customers while constantly looking for methods of improvement. In doing so, the company is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest-quality products, customer service and on-time delivery.

For more information, visit www.usafgrp.com, call (713) 641-4600 or email sales@usafgrp.com.

