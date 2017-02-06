Scorecard reviews, grades construction industry policies

ABC has released its annual update to “Building America: The Merit Shop Scorecard,” which reviews and grades state-specific policies and information significant to the success of the commercial and industrial construction industry. The scorecard highlights states that have created a free enterprise-based environment where merit shop contractors are well positioned to succeed and calls attention to states where strategic improvements need to be made.

The Merit Shop Scorecard grades states on their policies on prevailing wage and project labor agreement mandates and Right to Work status, as well as their construction job growth rate, commitment to developing a well trained workforce, career and technical education opportunities and results, and use of public-private partnerships.

Louisiana, Virginia and North Carolina ranked first, second and third, respectively. Conversely, Illinois, New Mexico and Alaska ranked as the three worst environments for merit shop contractors.

A full list of state rankings is available at www.meritshopscorecard.org.