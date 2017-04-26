Safway® launches Infrastructure Services Group

Safway® has launched a new Infrastructure Services Group, created to provide safe and productive solutions for the construction, maintenance, and repair of bridges, railroads, airports, shipping ports and Other transportation systems, as well as power plants, stadiums, and arenas.

Safway will dedicate a focused team of six regional infrastructure managers and nine engineers and field-service professionals across its 115 branch locations to support its more than 150 sales reps as they pursue infrastructure opportunities in the U.S. and Canada. The Infrastructure Services Group is expected to become the third major component of Safway’s revenue base, in addition to its historical markets of energy/industrial and commercial renovation and new construction.

The company has already successfully provided access and other services for hundreds of infrastructure projects across the U.S.

For more information, visit www.Safwaygroup.com or call (800) 558-4772.