PU: Downstream technology is more effective when owners connect the human chain

Petrochemical project leaders are turning to advanced sustainment and lean operation methods to fill the communication gaps left by high-level process mapping and performance objectives, an industry analyst told Petrochemical Update.

Downstream operators focus on technology and high-level charting when it comes to turnarounds, maintenance, and major projects; but, many projects and teams are often missing the communication aspect, according to analysts.

Advanced sustainment and lean operation methods are used by operators like Suncor, Shell, and ExxonMobil to get through turnarounds and projects. Documented improvements have been seen in schedule accuracy and attainment by more than 15%, work order quality by more than 20%, and reducing contractor needs by more than 15%, according to Argo Consulting.

Advanced sustainment methods focus on building people skills and interactions, while lean operations focus on improving the process. By using components like visual boards, visual management tools, and leader standard work, operators are able to channel high-level work programs down to a pragmatic real-time and flexible communication approach so that employees are interconnected at the right points for maximum project success and able to react to unforeseen events.