Ohmstede: Cleaning Operations

×
Ohmstede
Ohmstede is the largest and recognized leader in North America for manufacturing, off-site cleaning, and repair of highly engineered shell and tube exchangers. Ohmstede offers its integrated ONE solution as the single point of responsibility for servicing industry needs for shop and field.
- Full Service
- Single Point of Contact
- Strategic Locations
- Since 1905
- Industry's Largest Capacity
- Staging Availability
- Exceeds EPA/LDEQ/TCEQ Requirements
- DOT Compliant
- Recycling
- Auditable Waste Disposal
- API 510 Inspector
- Cleaned to IRIS Inspection Standards
Why Off-Site Cleaning? Find out more in Ohmstede's insert campaign.