A plan for every plant

As petrochemical plants have increased in both size and complexity, the oil and gas industry has turned to temporary structures to tackle the challenges involved with building and maintaining these complex facilities. Whatever the project, you can collaborate with experienced project management teams to design a turnkey solution that fits your specific needs.

Over the years, temporary fabric structures have offered coverage for capital projects, turnarounds, outages, maintenance and many other petrochemical site processes.

For any of these projects, engineered fabric structures can help maximize your budget and support your long-term project needs. Plus, the rapid deployment and durability of temporary structures can provide on-demand protection to keep your crews, inventory and equipment secure.

While the benefits of fabric structures are numerous, the most common motivations for leasing a temporary fabric structure include:

Cost savings. Whether pursuing a capital improvement or performing routine maintenance, budget is always a primary concern. Constructing a permanent building often isn't an option. Even when it is, you would need to sell, rent or find a new use for the building once the current project is complete. Temporary structures provide a lower-cost alternative that you can install for the duration of the project, and once the need for the building ends, it can literally disappear.

Plus, it's an efficient way to provide much-needed coverage for the project fast.An experienced project manager and seasoned installation team can install up to 10,000 square feet per day, which can drastically reduce time to occupancy, maximizing productivity and profitability.

Flexibility. Turnarounds, maintenance, capital improvements -- these projects all have some degree of unpredictability. If your needs change mid-project (e.g., the scope has increased), a temporary building can easily change in size, location, accessories and even anchoring systems.

Does your worksite require special ventilation? Specific widths, lengths and heights? More lighting for your crews? A specialized door to accommodate heavy machinery? You've got it. These structures can be designed to look and feel like a permanent building and be outfitted with virtually any accessory system found in other types of construction, from flooring to HVAC systems and everything in between.

Security. Whether it's the security of on-site equipment or the safety of your crews, temporary structures have your assets covered and protected. Temporary warehouses can be constructed with special insulated security walls that protect your equipment from the elements and theft, while new blast-resistant tent structures keep your crews up to 75-percent closer to worksites than a standard break tent. These innovative structures also meet all the blast requirements of API Recommended Practice 756, maximizing safety and tool time.

Extreme weather protection. On-site workers in a variety of industries face inclement weather conditions daily, ranging from annoyances like seasonal rains and summer heat to safety hazards like below-zero temperatures and high winds.

Built according to International Building Code requirements, fabric structures can help protect workers and avoid unwanted delays due to extreme weather. Depending on the materials used, some structures can withstand winds of up to 130 or more miles per hour and snow loads upward of 30 pounds per square foot. Many clients like to add lightning protection accessories to these temporary structures as well.

When seeking temporary and semi-permanent industrial fabric structures, look for a company with a documented history of innovation and excellence that you can count on to provide safe and compliant tent solutions, no matter how big or small your project's needs. Such a company should hold ISNetworld, HAZWOPER, TWIC, DISA (Defense Information Systems Agency), PICS (Pacific Industrial Contractor Screening) and OSHA certifications, as well as site-specific credentials, to ensure the safety of its employees and your workforce on-site.

For more information, visit www.Mahaffeyusa.com or call (802) 277-3054 or (281) 377-6993.

