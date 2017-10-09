Pressure vessel fabricator ‘king’ of long weld necks

Forged Components Inc. (FCI) is the result of Karl Lyons' 50-year journey in the development and manufacturing of ASME and API pressure-containing components. As president and owner, Lyons is proud of what FCI can offer its clients to satisfy the needs of the oil and gas industry, continuously innovating and improving processes to stay competitive. FCI's dedicated staff of highly experienced, "can do" personnel, in place to service both existing and new client needs 24/7, are trained to follow procedures with employee safety being first and foremost.

"I started working for Lenape Forge in Lenape, Pennsylvania, then known as king of long weld necks (LWNs), and was introduced to the concept of forged seamless reinforcing nozzles used in pressure vessel fabrication," explained Lyons. "I established Forged Vessel Components in 1976 with two partners from Lenape Forge and stayed as president for 11 years. My dream of being the best LWN manufacturer came true as Lenape dropped out of the LWN market. After many ventures in the oil and gas industry, several friends and customers urged me to re-enter the LWN nozzle business.

"I established FCI in 1997 with a dream of becoming the LWN king and premier manufacturer of pressure vessel components. FCI has invested and reinvested in forging and machining equipment, along with a series of acquisitions over the last 20 years -- Humble Forge, Ram Forge, Atex Manufacturing and most recently Forge USA assets. The purchase of the Forge USA assets will bring key synergies to FCI and position FCI for long-term success, allowing us to do all heat treatment in-house for all the forgings produced at our various facilities."

Headquartered in Houston, the energy capital of the world, FCI is a global leader in forging and machining services, dedicated to ASME and API pressure-containing components. Operating 24/7/365 and specializing in shutdown/turnaround projects, FCI offers a one-stop source for custom forgings, heat treatment and machining services at seven manufacturing facilities -- consisting of four forge shops; two manual and computer numerical control (CNC) machining facilities with extensive machining capabilities, including turning milling, on over 50 acres; a combined 250,000 square feet under roof; and over 300 employees dedicated to upstream, midstream and downstream finished engineered products.

FCI is an open and semi-closed die forging facility capable of producing forgings ranging from 5-50,000 pounds using dynamic modular tooling and currently equipped with 350-, 1,750-, 2,000- and 3,000-ton hydraulic presses, a 300-ton ring roll and a 14,000-kilogram hammer with in-house positive material identification and level-3 NDE inspection capabilities.

FCI specializes in manufacturing pressure vessel connections and well-head components for the oil and gas processing, exploration, petrochemical and power generation industries. Custom-forged products include blocks, large rolled rings, discs up to 100 inches in diameter and extruded tubes exceeding 120 inches in length, as well as complex shapes.

In addition to an extensive finished product inventory, FCI maintains a raw steel inventory of bar, billets and ingots in carbon, alloy, stainless and nickel alloy steels for ASME, API and ANSI material specifications, along with hydrofluoric-normalized (alky), chrome molys (API 934 A, C and E), and very low J and X factors, allowing FCI to offer shorter lead times.

FCI is a vertically integrated onestop- shop source for forged and finished machined components for the energy industry, supplying quality goods manufactured to ISO 9001 and Pressure Equipment Directive certifications.

FCI has been successfully listed on many major Approved Manufacturers Lists (AMLs) -- ExxonMobil, Phillips 66, Valero, Marathon, Flint Hills, Syncrude, etc. -- and continuously strives to be listed on other AMLs through its alliance with numerous fabricators in North America.

For more information, visit www.Forgedcomponents.com or call (281) 441-4088.

