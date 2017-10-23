Premier contractor specializing in demolition, environmental work

Brandenburg, established in 1968, is one of the nation's premier firms specializing in demolition and environmental remediation, which includes asbestos abatement, hazardous material removal, soil remediation, asset recovery and site preparation. Brandenburg has seven regional offices located throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, a staff in excess of 600 full-time permanent employees and a fleet of heavy equipment valued in excess of $150 million. It has the knowledge, expertise and resources necessary to get any job done safely and efficiently.

Brandenburg provides comprehensive asset retirement services for total plant closure as well as selective demolition designed to enhance the efficiency and profitability of ongoing operations. Associated services include, but are not limited to, scrap management, environmental assessments and equipment salvage -- up to and including site preparation.

With over 49 years' experience, Brandenburg has successfully completed countless projects ranging from the demolition of single-story structures to the total decommissioning of an entire industrial facility. Brandenburg completes over 200 projects on an annual basis. Brandenburg has completed projects for a wide spectrum of customers varying from small businesses to elite Fortune 500 companies. The company's proven track record, combined with an impressive safety program, has made it the No. 1 choice among the most demanding organizations.

Demolition/decommissioning

Brandenburg provides demolition, plant decommissioning and site preparation services for industrial facility owners and site developers. Major industries served include automotive, chemical, commercial, entertainment, health care, industrial, institutional, mining, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, power generation and steel production. Brandenburg's engineering personnel are experienced in all facets of industrial and commercial demolition. The company's extremely low employee turnover rate has resulted in a wealth of operational expertise uncommon in the industry. The company has established a proven track record of meeting and exceeding operational and commercial goals on all sizes of projects.

Environmental

Brandenburg's staff of environmental engineers offers varied backgrounds, including waste management/permitting, chemical manufacturing, civil engineering, laboratory analysis, site remediation and regulatory compliance. The company provides asbestos abatement, environmental remediation and other services, including facility decontamination, drum management, underground storage tank removal, waste minimization analysis and emergency response. Brandenburg has performed numerous remediation projects for a wide spectrum of customers under state voluntary cleanup programs. In addition, Brandenburg has performed several projects for potentially responsible parties under EPA's Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), commonly known as Superfund.

Safety

Brandenburg is committed to providing a safe work environment for its employees and customers. The company is the first demolition contractor to successfully complete the OSHA Challenge Program and to be certified as a Star Member in OSHA's prestigious Voluntary Protection Program (VPP). Star Member designation is the highest level of recognition.

Brandenburg maintains a staff of safety professionals with backgrounds in civil engineering, industrial hygiene, chemical, mining, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, refinery and power generation. Its staff includes a certified industrial hygienist (CIH), certified safety professionals (CSP), graduate safety practitioners (GSP), certified health and safety technicians (CHST), a safety trained supervisor (STS), a certified environmental, safety and health trainer (CET), American Heart Association (AHA) instructors, special government employees (SGE), OSHA construction outreach trainers and former OSHA compliance officers.

Brandenburg promotes safe work practices through the use of a behavior-based safety program, intensive and continual worker training, and strict enforcement of the written safety program. The company's safety efforts have been recognized by many of its customers, including Dow Chemical, Gilbane, Turner Construction and BP.

Asset recovery

Brandenburg processes in excess of 220,000 tons of ferrous and nonferrous scrap per year. Brandenburg owns and operates portable Spectrometers to provide on-site scrap chemistry analysis. Its central scrap management operations are ISO 9001 certified. The company utilizes an established network of used equipment dealers as well as an extensive industrial customer base to maximize salvage equipment sales. Brandenburg provides rigging and transportation services for the removal and delivery of salvaged equipment.

Site preparation

Brandenburg's engineers utilize civil 3-D computer-aided drafting (CAD) programs to create accurate terrain models for earthwork projects. Areas and volumes are calculated with some of the most advanced survey equipment on the market. In conjunction with the CAD software, the survey equipment -- such as robotic total stations and global positioning systems (GPS) -- are used to perform precise surveys and document important locations of the site. Background maps and digital terrain models (DTMs) are utilized to accurately navigate specific elements of the site and accurately determine the designed grades of the entire project.

Emergency response

Brandenburg plays an essential role in emergency response situations and has assisted first responders on many occasions with structural collapses, fires and disasters. Some of the emergency services Brandenburg provides include consultation, specialized equipment, skilled labor and expert structural engineering. Brandenburg actively participates in preparation, training and awareness for emergency situations. Some of its project sites have accommodated emergency response agencies for training exercises.

Heavy equipment

All equipment used by Brandenburg, including a fleet of roll-off trucks and tractor trailers, is company-owned and maintained. In addition to commercially available equipment, the company designs and fabricates equipment and custom attachments for specialized applications. Brandenburg's staff of equipment managers employs strict preventive maintenance schedules to ensure all equipment is in safe and reliable working order. Brandenburg's current fixed-asset replacement value is in excess of $150 million.

Insurance

Brandenburg carries general liability insurance with a separate environmental liability policy written on an occurrence basis. All the insurance companies underwriting Brandenburg's policies hold Best's ratings of A+ XV.

Bonding

Brandenburg can provide performance bonding for any project through A+ XV rated bond underwriter Continental Casualty Co.

Offices

The company maintains divisional offices in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas and Puerto Rico.

For more information, visit www.Brandenburg.com or call (800) 932-2869.

View in Digital Edition