Clean tanks more thoroughly and reduce water use, cleaning time

Most people understand the benefits of automated tank cleaning; however, few people understand how to optimize automated tank cleaning. Optimization can result in greater cleaning efficiency, lower contamination risk, reduced use of water/chemicals and faster cleaning, so tanks can be returned to service more quickly. Spraying Systems Co. Does more than sell tank cleaning equipment; the company works with customers to ensure tanks are cleaned quickly and efficiently with minimal waste and maximum safety. If you're not sure if there is room for improvement in your tank cleaning operations, here are a few things you can evaluate:

Impact and cleaning efficiency. Impact -- the amount of force the cleaning liquid applies to the tank surface -- is difficult to measure. Nozzles that produce the same type of pattern, such as a solid stream, will perform differently depending on how they are designed and machined. Ask your nozzle supplier about the efficiency rating of your tank cleaning equipment. If it isn't 98-99 percent, there's likely room for improvement in your operations.

Equipment placement. It is important tank cleaners are sized and positioned properly. Effective spray distance is usually expressed in terms of tank diameter. Impact is reduced once the recommended distance is exceeded.

Speed versus effectiveness. Rotating tank cleaners use less water and chemicals than stationary tank cleaners and provide more impact. However, there are many kinds of rotating units. The faster the unit rotates, the faster it will complete a cleaning cycle. As rotational speed increases, dwell time decreases, and the integrity of the spray, impact and overall cleaning effectiveness may be reduced.

Flow rate and pressure. Operating at lower flow rates conserves energy, water and chemicals. Increasing flow rate increases impact at a greater rate than increasing pressure. Doubling flow rate increases impact by as much as 100 percent, while doubling pressure increases impact by just 40 percent.

Optimizing automated tank cleaning can have a big impact on daily operations and the bottom line. Here are two examples:

One chemical processor required thorough cleaning of six tanks during shutdowns. Spraying Systems recommended using TankJet® 80 and TankJet® 65 tank cleaners equipped with solid stream nozzles that rotate on multiple axes and provide 360-degree coverage. The tank cleaners, which are easily moved from tank to tank, cut cleaning time by 50 percent and provide consistent, thorough cleaning using less water. Savings: $36,000 per year.

A specialty chemicals producer needed to thoroughly clean the interior surfaces of shipping totes. Difficult-to-remove, baked-on residue required long wash cycles that often had to be repeated for complete removal. A motorized TankJet tank cleaner from Spraying Systems solved the cleaning problem. The high-impact tank cleaner now removes the residue in about 10 minutes -- a 75-percent decrease in cleaning time. Savings: $30,000 monthly on water, chemicals and labor.

If you would like help optimizing your tank cleaning operations, contact your local Spraying Systems expert about a free, on-site tank cleaning assessment. After evaluating your current operations and equipment, Spraying Systems will offer optimization suggestions designed to achieve your specific cleaning objectives.

