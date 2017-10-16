CIMA Completes Chlorine Gas Removal Project

CIMA Services LP was recently awarded the civil construction portion of a water treatment/chlorine gas removal project. The work CIMA completed consisted of identifying utilities in the area, setting up temporary security, excavating for tank pedestal foundations, stabilizing the subgrade, pouring tank foundations/pedestals, constructing a containment around the pedestals and applying a patented coating system on the containment concrete. Additional work included constructing the pump and pipe support foundations, stabilizing and constructing access roads, grading the site, and installing ground cover and permanent fencing around the facility.

"This project displayed the synergies produced through CIMA's diverse service offerings that include civil, structural, mechanical and its specialized coatings divisions," said Matthew Taylor, managing partner of CIMA Services. "CIMA is an industry leader in performing construction, mechanical and environmentally sensitive contracting and offers over 50 years of combined relevant experience in projects involving all facets of industrial services."

Serving as a subcontractor for CYLX, CIMA performed an estimated 7,300 manhours on this project, which took five months to complete. The company's full construction specifics included:

Excavating for tank foundations.

Constructing three separate foundations and pedestals.

Constructing a containment slab and walls.

Constructing ancillary pump and pipe support foundations.

Applying a coating system on containment concrete.

Lime stabilization and constructing access roads.

Installing permanent fencing and ground cover.

CIMA has a proven track record of successfully performing complex industry projects like the work it completed for CYLX.

"It is our belief that our successes are due in large part to CIMA's philosophy of staffing complex projects with highly qualified personnel who offer direct project experience," Taylor said. "This philosophy is one of many key ingredients in CIMA's project success formula, which anticipates obstacles before they occur, resulting in efficient, compliant, safe and cost-effective projects."

CIMA is uniquely qualified to provide the services required by the oil and gas industry. The company employs a behavior-based safety program that utilizes tools such as job safety analysis and field observation of worker activity to ensure a work environment that promotes safe task performance.

When it comes to equipment, CIMA maintains an asset base of more than $2 million in specialized equipment, including track-mounted excavators, roll-off trucks, roll-off containers, vacuum trucks, dozers, loaders, backhoes, pressure washers, monitoring instrumentation and radiation survey equipment.

For more information, visit www.Cimaserviceslp.com or call (713) 946-5053.

