BP refinery modernization project sets new quality benchmark

BP recently awarded McCarthy (MC) Industrial a $320 million contract for the construction of a gas oil hydrotreater at its Whiting, Indiana, facility. A first for BP, the agreement was the single largest lumpsum labor contract ever written by BP in North America.

MC Industrial self-performed the mechanical installation of the gas oil hydrotreater, along with the structural steel, process piping, millwright equipment setting and precision alignment, electrical, instrumentation and fireproofing. Key to successfully delivering this project within the lump-sum contract was the quality-driven, productive construction craft labor MC Industrial brought to the project from the United Association. Led by the front-line supervisors, the work was planned and scheduled in accordance with the overall project schedule.

Producing and delivering more than 20,000 quality verification documents, the project was recognized for its dedication to quality. In addition to the quality and productivity achievements, the McCarthy project team maintained its commitment to safety. MC Industrial was awarded the National Maintenance Agreements Policy Committee (NMAPC) Zero Injury Safety Award for safely working over 2.8 million work-hours without a lost-time injury.

"This project was the highest-quality installation I have ever been involved with in my career. BP is going to use this project as its benchmark for all BP projects in the future," said Mark Taylor, senior project manager for the BP Whiting Refinery Modernization Project.

As an independent McCarthy company, MC Industrial's business revolves around principles that have energized builders for more than a century. It delivers safety, quality, schedule and cost certainty, performs with integrity and respect, and values the importance of relationships. A nimble and responsive industrial general contractor backed by the resources of a $3 billion-plus construction company, MC Industrial is 100-percent employee-owned. Surpassing client expectations on all fronts drives its performance. With headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, and regional offices in Portage, Indiana; Houston, Texas; and Lima, Ohio, MC Industrial performs jobs on a nationwide basis and has delivered award-winning results from coast to coast.

