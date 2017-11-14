Cleaning Leader Showcases Clear For Entry Decontamination Line

At HydroChem, a dedicated team of cleaning personnel will support your automation goals every step of the way. HydroChem is the only industrial cleaning company with a full-time Advanced Technology Center. Its engineers, specialty services and custom tooling designers are all under one roof. The company's complete in-house support team develops, builds and maintains your tooling needs. HydroChem's technology rollout, Mobile Command, is one of the newest and largest equipment fleets in the industry. The company provides transportable resources to handle any size job. For large work sites, they are manned with knowledgeable professionals and stocked with anticipatory equipment. HydroChem provides value to its customers with innovative solutions to eliminate risk and improve quality, productivity and efficiency, while eliminating environmental impacts.

HydroChem's Clear For Entry (CFE) decontamination service line reduces decontamination time for personnel entry by up to 90 percent while economically removing oil and VOCs from process equipment. It also offers phase separation of organic material in 12-24 hours rather than weeks, eliminates H2S and benzene, promotes the removal of pyrophobic iron sulfide during the decontamination process, and provides an environmentally friendly (nonhazardous and biodegradable) solution compatible in customer procedures. BIC Magazine recently sat down with National Accounts Manager John Walsh to learn more about this service line and what the coming year has in store for HydroChem.

BIC: What is HydroChem's CFE decontamination service line?

WALSH: HydroChem's Clear For Entry decontamination service line prepares process systems for opening, inspection and maintenance activities. The use of multiple trademarked chemistries, along with a dedicated team of skilled and experienced decontamination personnel, allows HydroChem to clear equipment two to four times faster than traditional cleaning methods, resulting in less waste and client-required resources.

BIC: How long has this service line been in development, and when did it make its debut?

WALSH: HydroChem has been performing successful clearing jobs for our customers for over 60 years. Full unit decontamination projects that have recently been completed include FCCUs, alkylation, crude/vacuum units, gas treating (amine systems) and various hydro-treating processes. These projects were successfully completed on time and on budget. Systems were clean and posed no hazard to personnel or the environment.

BIC: What are some of the benefits of the CFE service line?

WALSH: The benefits of our Clear For Entry product line stem from our complete "turnkey" approach. By providing superior personnel and products, detailed engineering procedures, and a new and diverse fleet of equipment, HydroChem is able to provide the industry with unmatched resources. The ease of use of our line of chemistries enables the customer to save time, money and waste. EzeClearâ¢, our workhorse chemistry, can be applied in virtually any application, including steam-fogging, circulation and boil-outs.

BIC: How does this service set HydroChem apart from the competition?

WALSH: HydroChem has more patents related to chemical cleaning than all other companies in the industry combined. With our state-of-the-art field service lab in Deer Park, Texas, and our dedicated engineering group, we are able to set ourselves apart in designing the optimal clearing strategy. HydroChem has the ability to provide true turnkey support, including drain headers, exchangers, pumping equipment and monitoring services. Our experienced application teams partner with plant operations and maintenance to take extreme ownership of the clearing project from pre-planning through execution.

BIC: How does the CFE service line enhance safety?

WALSH: Due to the nature of our clearing chemistries, the applications are extremely safe. EzeClear is biodegradable and has low toxicity and neutral pH. EzeClear is not harmful to wastewater or bio-oxidation systems and contains no terpene oxides or hazardous organic compounds. EzeClear allows for a reduction in total cost due to waste reduction, time savings and the equipment's level of cleanliness.

BIC: What else is new and exciting at HydroChem this coming year?

WALSH: With the addition of two more branches this year, HydroChem is looking forward to our continued success and will be preparing for what is certainly going to be a busy 2018.

BIC: What kinds of companies would you like to encourage to try your new service line?

WALSH: HydroChem continues to tailor custom solutions to the needs of our customers and encourages anyone looking for a faster and safer approach to consider our Clear For Entry product line.

For more information, visit www.hydrochem.com or call (800) 932-5326.

View in Digital Edition