Choose safer, more efficient, faster waterblasting solutions

High-pressure water has been used in the chemical and petrochemical industries as a cleaning agent for many years. One of its most important applications is the cleaning of heat exchangers. Peinemann has been at the forefront of cleaning heat exchangers by using automatic and handsfree operations.

Safer

Peinemann's equipment is remotely operated, keeping the operator away from the danger zone. Remote operation considerably decreases the danger of the operator getting injured. There is simply no longer the need to hold flex hoses manually, which could easily cause physical damage and increase fatigue-related accidents.

More efficient

Heat exchangers require cleaning. The better the heat exchanger is cleaned, the more efficient it becomes. The equipment from Peinemann allows customers to use their water and pressure much more effectively. The strengths of the machines now allow much more effective nozzles where the jets (orifices) are focused on the contamination instead of the jets facing to the rear for propelling the nozzles forward.

The cleaning of tubes can now be done from the moment the tubes are entered, and they are cleaned twice as well: once when inserting the tube, and then when returning. The pump simply remains running at idle speed, and the pressure is constant. An added advantage is the constant pressure will give less wear and tear to the pump.

Thanks to continuous developments from Peinemann, there are currently automated cleaning machines available from a single lance up to five lances at a time.

Versatility

Because of field experience and the help of contractors, Peinemann keeps developing new and improved products to assist with heat exchanger cleaning. Peinemann's equipment is focused on giving contractors the best possible tool that can be used for a multitude of tasks, whether for horizontal or vertical use, a cleaning bay or an in-situ application. Modular systems have become key to giving both contractors and plant owners peace of mind that the best solution and technology are being offered and used. Thanks to clever engineering, there are currently tools available that will allow for a multitude of cleaning applications, are easy to install and keep the operators at a safe distance.

Thanks to Peinemann's global network of agents and customers, the company aims to minimize work-related accidents during heat exchanger cleaning. The fact that work can be done safely and more effectively simply creates a win-win situation for all parties involved. Even though many understand the importance of hands-free operations, it is not implemented as frequently as the industry would like or even expect. Don't wait until an accident happens to implement safer alternatives. Hands-free operations are safer, more efficient and versatile.

For more information, visit www.peinemann.nl or www.peinemannequipment.com, email equipment@peinemann.nl or call (713) 444-3833.

