Fluor’s Stork awarded operations contract by Ecopetrol

Stork, part of Fluor Corp.'s Diversified Services segment, has been awarded a 29-month contract by Ecopetrol SA to provide operations support services in production facilities and clusters for its Orinoquia Vice-Presidency project located in the central region of Colombia.

"Stork has worked with Ecopetrol for more than 30 years, and we look forward to strengthening our relationship by continuing to provide first-class operations and maintenance services," said Jorge Estrada, regional vice president of Stork Latin America and Offshore. "This contract with Ecopetrol continues to position Stork as a leading provider of integrated operations and maintenance solutions in Colombia."

Stork delivers maintenance, modification and asset integrity services to more than 60 clients in the Colombia-Peru region and more than 4,000 clients around the world with extensive experience in multi-site execution. The contract with Ecopetrol includes sampling and monitoring services over injection and production wells, surface facilities and the inspection of oil well locations.

Stork, A Fluor Company, continually improves the performance of its clients' assets through innovative and data-driven asset management and maintenance solutions, from concept and design to decommissioning. It is committed to growing clients' business sustainably and successfully by setting new standards of excellence in asset management.

Fluor Corp. is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that designs, builds and maintains capital-efficient facilities for its clients on six continents. For more than a century, Fluor has served its clients by delivering innovative and integrated solutions across the globe. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 149 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19 billion in 2016 and has more than 60,000 employees worldwide.

