Mobile asset management technology for rigging and lifting gear

If inspection records and proof test certificates aren't properly managed, it can lead to safety issues and failure to meet required reporting standards. Fortunately, asset management technologies for rigging and lifting products are now available to provide major safety and productivity benefits to companies managing large numbers of assets.

A proven digital tracking solution

One solution, OnGuard® Asset Management, available through Bishop Lifting Products, Delta Rigging & Tools, and Morgan City Rentals, offers a proven system to help contractors and petrochemical companies proactively manage and maintain their assets. With RFID tracking and its state-of-the-art cloud database, OnGuard® streamlines inspections, maintenance, and certification for all your rigging assets.

With OnGuard, you can:

Monitor assets from anywhere

Maintain digital records

Control predictive repair and replacement

Schedule automated alerts

An affordable trusted partner

Bishop Lifting understands the rigging business and has partnered with industry-leading mobile tracking technology provider InfoChip Systems, Inc. to deliver OnGuard Asset Management for rigging. This solution enables users to efficiently manage certification, tracking and inspection of any rigging asset through its lifecycle and replacement.

As a trusted domestic sling fabricator, Bishop Lifting also offers premium domestic crane and rigging related accessories from trusted brands with product application experience built from decades of service in the petrochemical and construction industries.

Our integrated service streamlines the inspection, maintenance, certification and tracking processes for our customers. Our experienced service technicians are available to inspect your slings, shackles, hooks and other rigging equipment before you prepare for future lifts. And we'll work with you to schedule and coordinate periodic inspections of all slings and rigging hardware that is required per American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) standards.

When you partner with Bishop Lifting and our OnGuard asset management solution, we'll help you manage and track the inspection status and servicing of your lifting assets. Our team will inspect your existing rigging and equipment to ensure that it is up to current standards before adding it to the online database. We complete all inspections using a tablet device and upload each report with the proper identifying specifications like size, length, capacity, and serial number. We'll also enter in any new gear purchased into the register.

Rigging equipment, such as slings, wire rope assemblies, rigging hardware, personnel lifting baskets, and spreader bars, are all serialized and tested and have corresponding proof test certificates, certificates of compliance, and required product data tags. The OnGuard Asset Management system then provides immediate online access to the proof test certificates to modernize and organize your compliance efforts.

Why is this important?

Consider these questions:

Are you keeping up with sling inspections?

Are you in compliance with crane inspections?

Can we help with compliance record-keeping?

Is inspection and certification tracking too much?

Are you ready to go paperless?

Is your equipment safe?

Are your employees safe?

Why do I need it?

OnGuard® provides peace of mind through:

Digital tracking of rigging and lifting assets

Scheduled sling and rigging hardware inspection alerts per ASME requirements

Stored inspection records per ASME B30 standards

Secure electronic database for proof test certificates

24/7 online access to equipment compliance status

One click reorder feature to replace items

Why risk it?

Implementing a computerized asset management program for rigging and lifting products will improve your operations and make your job easier. Planned inspections and a properly applied management system for your rigging assets is the first line of defense against:

Failures

Costly downtime

Accidents and injuries

Reporting fines and concerns

Rigging inspection services

Experienced service technicians from Bishop Lifting are available to perform rigging inspection services. Our team will help you develop an inspection schedule that best suits your needs. Periodic inspections of rigging equipment are required annually. In some cases, due to the severity of use, periodic inspections may need to be performed monthly or quarterly.

You are not required to use a third party for your periodic rigging inspections. You can use any of your qualified employees. If you do not have qualified employees to properly perform these inspections, Bishop Lifting also offers excellent training on rigging gear inspection.

Crane and rigging training services

Bishop Lifting's personalized crane and rigging training are offered out of our Houston, Texas, location. These training services are available to all current and potential customers.

Topics Include:

Rigging and lifting concepts

Lifting devices use and inspection

Sling inspection and removal criteria

Rigging hardware inspection and removal criteria

Tie down and load securement

Overhead crane

And more! Customized training is available to meet your needs

WHY WAIT? CALL TODAY!

Call to request customized crane and rigging training for your facility today!

713-702-4563

Bishop Lifting Products, founded in 1984, is a leading fabricator and distributor of services, products and solutions for North American rigging and crane applications as well as applications worldwide. Combined with Delta Rigging & Tools, Morgan City Rentals and Matex affiliates, our more than 500 dedicated employees throughout Texas, Louisiana, Kansas, Oklahoma and Colorado help leading companies and select resellers in heavy industries solve their lifting needs worldwide.