Bartlett Group: When you expect the best in industrial services

Global Mechanical Turnaround Services' (GMTS) project team has been trusted for decades in critical path project work for FCC, coker, crude, hydrocracker and power plant units.

We are exceedingly competent in project management, cost controls, scheduling and planning, engineering and mechanical critical path execution. Whether it's an upgrade, revamp, maintenance turnaround or shutdown - we will show you how our experience, innovation and commitment to safety are what set us apart.

FCCUs

Vessel modifications

Head-offs

Transfer lines

Cyclones

Slide valve removal & replacement

Air grids

Expansion joints

Structure

Drums

Cokers

Drum repair & replacement

Skirt repair

Structure

Delta Valves

Crude

Valves

Heater skin repair

Burners

Exchangers

Vacuum Columns

Drums

General Mechanical

Piping

Valves

Heater skin repair

Steam drum repair

Planning

Scheduling

Constructability

Leaders in industrial scaffold

Excel Modular Scaffold is the safest and quickest scaffold system on the market. With enhanced structural integrity and positive-locking/no-tools technology, Excel scaffold material is designed with safety and user-friendliness in mind. Excel offers more scaffold accessories than any other system scaffold available, which allows for fewer modifications and reduced schedule impact.

Scaffold features

Excel leg loads support 9,000 lbs. per leg

Greatest number of vertical attachments (cups every 5.75")

Designed for qualified anchorage point tie-off for craftspersons

Standard components comply with handrail regulations for both OSHA and Cal/OSHA

Proprietary management software - Xlerator

Modular racking system

Excel Modular Scaffold meets ISO 9001 requirements

Protecting your assets

Deltak Environmental Coating Services (DECS) has extensive experience in the application of maintenance coating systems, high-performance tank linings and underground/above ground protective coatings for new and existing installations.

Specialty surface preparation

Robotic blasting

Steel shot and mineral slag abrasive cleaning

Vacuum blasting

High-pressure and ultra-high-pressure washing

Vacuum collection power tooling

Accustripping with sodium bicarbonate

Lead abatement

Chemical stripping

Floor coating systems

Chemical resistant troweled systems

Abrasion-resistant systems

Broadcast systems

Self-leveling systems

Thin-film systems

Specialty coating applications

Chemical- and acid-resistant coatings and plural component systems

Thermal spray aluminum

Crack injection and repair of concrete

Fiber-reinforced epoxy systems

Chopped glass applications

Specialty tank and vessel linings

Cementitious and intumescent fireproofing

Support services

Identification systems

Coating inspection (NACE Certified Level III Staff)

Planned maintenance programs

