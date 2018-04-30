Bartlett Group: When you expect the best in industrial services

Combining experience and innovation
Global Mechanical Turnaround Services' (GMTS) project team has been trusted for decades in critical path project work for FCC, coker, crude, hydrocracker and power plant units.
We are exceedingly competent in project management, cost controls, scheduling and planning, engineering and mechanical critical path execution. Whether it's an upgrade, revamp, maintenance turnaround or shutdown - we will show you how our experience, innovation and commitment to safety are what set us apart.
FCCUs
- Vessel modifications
- Head-offs
- Transfer lines
- Cyclones
- Slide valve removal & replacement
- Air grids
- Expansion joints
- Structure
- Drums
Cokers
- Drum repair & replacement
- Skirt repair
- Structure
- Delta Valves
Crude
- Valves
- Heater skin repair
- Burners
- Exchangers
- Vacuum Columns
- Drums
General Mechanical
- Piping
- Valves
- Heater skin repair
- Steam drum repair
- Planning
- Scheduling
- Constructability
Leaders in industrial scaffold
Excel Modular Scaffold is the safest and quickest scaffold system on the market. With enhanced structural integrity and positive-locking/no-tools technology, Excel scaffold material is designed with safety and user-friendliness in mind. Excel offers more scaffold accessories than any other system scaffold available, which allows for fewer modifications and reduced schedule impact.
Scaffold features
- Excel leg loads support 9,000 lbs. per leg
- Greatest number of vertical attachments (cups every 5.75")
- Designed for qualified anchorage point tie-off for craftspersons
- Standard components comply with handrail regulations for both OSHA and Cal/OSHA
- Proprietary management software - Xlerator
- Modular racking system
- Excel Modular Scaffold meets ISO 9001 requirements
Let us put our patents to work for you.
Protecting your assets
Deltak Environmental Coating Services (DECS) has extensive experience in the application of maintenance coating systems, high-performance tank linings and underground/above ground protective coatings for new and existing installations.
Specialty surface preparation
- Robotic blasting
- Steel shot and mineral slag abrasive cleaning
- Vacuum blasting
- High-pressure and ultra-high-pressure washing
- Vacuum collection power tooling
- Accustripping with sodium bicarbonate
- Lead abatement
- Chemical stripping
Floor coating systems
- Chemical resistant troweled systems
- Abrasion-resistant systems
- Broadcast systems
- Self-leveling systems
- Thin-film systems
Specialty coating applications
- Chemical- and acid-resistant coatings and plural component systems
- Thermal spray aluminum
- Crack injection and repair of concrete
- Fiber-reinforced epoxy systems
- Chopped glass applications
- Specialty tank and vessel linings
- Cementitious and intumescent fireproofing
Support services
- Identification systems
- Coating inspection (NACE Certified Level III Staff)
- Planned maintenance programs