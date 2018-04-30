The Brock Group: Providing solutions

× Expand Brock Group - May 2018

Since The Brock Group's beginning as the Service Painting Company of Beaumont, a coatings services company for industrial facilities in Beaumont, Texas, and surrounding areas, Brock has grown to become a leading provider of industrial solutions for new construction and maintenance. Brock's solutions combine an integrated suite of industrial specialty services, a process-driven delivery approach, a skilled workforce of more than 14,000 employees, and a rigorous safety culture to deliver consistent and measurable results for customers.

Brock's solutions are designed to increase the utilization and asset life of complex facilities while simultaneously reducing total annual maintenance costs, increasing operating efficiencies and improving safety. For more than seven decades, Brock's focus on strategic maintenance programs has established the company as a preferred service provider to many of the largest refining, power generation, chemical, oil sands and industrial processing companies across the U.S. and Canada. Today, Brock serves customers through multiple business entities, all under the Brock name and with a consistent focus on safety and execution excellence.

Brock's vision and goals are core elements directing the company toward ongoing success. Brock is driven by the desire to be the safest, most effective specialty craft services provider, focused on creating value for each customer and shareholder. Brock's strategic framework is designed to align the organization with the company's vision, sharpen its business approach and, ultimately, expand revenue and profitability.

Bsafe and Bbest cultures

At Brock, safety is a fundamental and immovable principle, and a responsibility of each member of the organization. Personal responsibility for safety is a core element of Brock's culture, where every employee strives for zero incidents so everyone leaves the worksite as healthy as they arrived.

Key to this effort is the company's Bsafe culture, a personal embodiment of safety excellence. Brock's Bsafe culture is backed by the company's commitment to an incident- and injury-free environment. This commitment involves principles that include making safety personal, always intervening, taking pride in quality work and achieving operational excellence.

"At Brock, our main goal as we emphasize our Bsafe culture of respect and caring is to ensure that every employee not only returns home safely each day but also returns home better than when they arrived," said Vice President of Health, Safety and Environmental Drew Ashcraft. "Taking safety to heart and making it personal is a part of our journey to excellence through respect and caring, and applies to our employees on and off the job."

The Bsafe culture brings together all levels of the organization to work on common goals that everyone within the company holds in high value and that strengthen the organizational culture.

Alongside the Bsafe culture, Brock's Bbest culture is an ongoing commitment to all customers, employees and shareholders. Based on lean principles, Bbest brings together planning and accountability to ensure best practices go beyond sharing to become the company's standard work across the organization.

Brock's focus on being "better every day" is based on the company's common values of respect and caring. For customers, Bbest means consistency in service delivery across projects and facilities, and continuous improvement in project and maintenance safety, engagement and performance. Bbest allows for better services and solution platforms based on customer feedback and market needs.

For customers, Bbest delivers multiple benefits, particularly when combined with Brock's strong safety culture through Bsafe, and an approach building on alignment with each customer's goals and metrics. Taking the company's vision and goals and assimilating them into desired results is the company's main priority. Within Brock, safety and production work together to promote the big picture of the organization's Bsafe and Bbest cultures.

Developing technology

For decades, Brock's success has stemmed from the company's ability to provide safe, proactive project execution to its customers. Brock's commitment to continuously striving for excellence is evident in improvements the company has made in technology capabilities, moving from paper and engineering drawings to highly integrated information flows to improve customer results.

Brock has the capability to import customer site designs (PDF, AutoCAD, satellite images, etc.) and produce scaffold structures that can then be imported by the customer in 2-D and 3-D (BIM packages, Navisworks, PDF, AutoCAD, SCIA Engineer, Microsoft Office, etc.), as well as reviewed by the team online. This level of integration allows Brock to align project designs with customer expectations while also developing and maintaining a library of site drawings for potential projects. Ultimately, this promotes Brock's ability to seamlessly work with customers and contractors with minimal interruption to existing technology and workflows.

Brock is also developing the ability to utilize augmented reality (AR) to help with on-site training and troubleshooting, and will be able to aid customers with their on-site service needs. The key to tying directly to customer information is improved accuracy, which translates to safe operations, reliable schedules and reduced costs. Information from customer data is carried directly through each design into the materials and labor. The design information creates a highly accurate bill of materials that helps ensure the right materials and labor are present on-site when needed, promoting both cost and schedule certainty.

As Brock continues to develop and implement technology solutions in the specialty craft environment, a key goal is customer integration through direct availability of information, which includes dashboards, data feeds or live views of the site. The intent is to give customers a site manager's perspective, with increased visibility into a project's status and progress. Because each project is unique, the tools are designed to be flexible, incorporating customer and project requirements.

As with other industries, technology will be a principal driver of productivity increases in construction. Brock is embracing the opportunity to develop a new set of tools that will lead to gains in efficiencies for field craft, ultimately driving stronger performance and project delivery within the success metrics of each project.

Service capabilities

Brock's services are based on innovative, process-driven management programs that collectively maximize the effectiveness of bundled services, as well as benchmarking capabilities that analyze performance across multiple sites, driving continuous improvement. Brock's diverse range of expertise has allowed the company to fortify its position as an industry- leading provider of customer-focused solutions for scaffolding, insulation, coatings/ linings, fireproofing, asbestos and lead abatement, facilities maintenance and fabrication.

Driven by a commitment to excellence in project execution, Brock combines problem-solving capabilities, technical expertise and appropriate project controls to produce required results. Brock's solutions approach begins with systematic customer alignment through analysis of performance goals, challenges, schedules and financial implications.

As one of the largest specialty craft firms, Brock is committed to providing specialty craft services, labor support and materials for capital projects, skilled craft maintenance and turnarounds.

Capital projects. Brock's history of successful project performance is based on the company's solutions-oriented approach, promoting quality performance, cost efficiency and consistent service delivery.

Skilled craft maintenance. Brock is a trusted and valued partner to customers seeking to improve the reliability, asset protection and efficiency of their facilities. The company's process-driven approach increases operational efficiencies and provides a platform for repeatability, dependability and continuous cost reduction.

Turnarounds. Brock's ability to support schedule-driven turnaround activities has developed from a long history of effective maintenance support at some of the largest and most complex oil, gas and chemical facilities. By leveraging brand knowledge of how facilities operate and significant equipment resources, Brock can quickly scale on-site presence to meet tight deadlines during a facility turnaround.

Bundled solutions

Brock provides customers with both near-term and long-term cost savings through service provider consolidation, leveraging the core competencies of management expertise, proficiency in safety and quality processes, and multicraft solutions. Brock has the labor and equipment resources, experience and scale to effectively manage comprehensive-spectrum customer relationships.

As part of its overall solution offering, Brock has also effectively combined its resources to implement a series of reliability management programs. These powerful programs offer significant cost advantages, enabling the development of long-term strategies for maximizing facility asset protection at the lowest total lifecycle cost.

Scaffold Management System (SMS). Brock's state-of-the-art Scaffold Management System is a time- and cost-effective way to manage inventory and activity by accurately controlling piece count and scaffold aging while also monitoring scaffolding installations, revisions and dismantling schedules. The system promotes overall efficiency improvements and inventory adjustments to meet longterm facility demand.

Maintenance Painting Management System (MPMS). Brock's systematic maintenance painting program offers customized services to meet painting, scheduling, budgeting and cost-tracking needs. This solution combines condition analysis, corrosion identification and monitoring, and coatings lifecycle planning with customization to plant-specific codes.

Maintenance Insulation Management System (MIMS). Brock's MIMS is a comprehensive approach to improving process control, increasing safety, avoiding unscheduled outages and increasing environmental performance by leveraging broad insulation expertise to identify and resolve factors that compromise insulation integrity. MIMS includes energy appraisals to identify and correct areas of heat loss and gain, frequently offering significant energy savings for facilities.

Fireproofing Management System (FPMS). Brock's eff icient approach identifies compromised fireproofing and restores it to operating standards, resulting in reduced potential for corrosion under fireproofing, improved overall fire protection, increased cost-effectiveness, and lower repair and maintenance costs.

Facility Maintenance Management System (FMMS). FMMS is a comprehensive program designed for proactive asset management by enabling informed decision making on plant buildings. This system includes baseline conditions assessments and priority planning on maintenance and repair to improve overall building conditions, promote better budgeting of facility maintenance and repair, lower maintenance and repair costs, and generally allow facility employees to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively.

Continuous Alignment Improvement Process (CAIP). Brock's CAIP is designed to improve efficiencies through planning and scheduling while simultaneously eliminating cost, increasing productivity, and ensuring high and steady performance levels in specialty craft services. Brock's CAIP process converts situational analysis into gap closure by identifying best practices and action plans to be delivered by Brock in partnership with the customer.

Manufacturing capabilities

In addition, Brock's Metal Fabrication Division has been providing quality industrial craftsmanship for more than 40 years. Capabilities include support of large-scale capital construction projects, maintenance and repair. Brock is a leader in providing high-quality, precision-manufactured custom metal fabrications by helping facilities operate at maximum efficiency while reducing risks and costly repairs.

Brock's metal shops also provide the following services:

Metal insulation jacketing. For many years, Brock has been a leader in providing custom-built stainless steel or aluminum insulation jacketing and associated caps, covers, cut-to-length bands, gores and stiffener ring covers for specific project needs.

Removable insulation covers. Custom-engineered, custom-built removable insulation covers for every customer allow each product to fit each system perfectly. Brock's experienced team of fulltime fabricators can quickly and accurately produce removable covers for a variety of needs, including flanges, valves, piping, welded joints, pumps, strainers and filters, vessels and more.

Personnel protection shields. Brock's fabrication facility is a leader in providing premier removable personnel protection shields by supplying products that work in conjunction with each customer's project- specified equipment and insulation requirements.

Pipe casings (Glove Bags). Brock's Pipe Casing Division provides high-temperature pipe casings for asbestos removal needs, with each casing professionally crafted.

Conclusion

Brock's Bsafe and Bbest cultures provide the company with a strong foundation from which to serve customers while continuing to lead the industry with innovative, valuable solutions. This is evident in the company's commitment to continuously make safety personal and strive for operational excellence.

By combining forward-thinking leadership, an ongoing focus on technology tools and a strong base of craft labor, Brock has developed a comprehensive workforce solution that delivers proven value by meeting the business objectives of each customer and facility. Brock has the labor, technology, experience and scale to effectively manage customer relationships and be "better every day."

