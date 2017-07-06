Portable lighting brand specializes in keeping your team safe

Nightstick is the 100-percent LED portable lighting brand of Bayco Products Inc. And according to Marketing Manager Russell Hoppe, Nightstick products are continuously improving safety in hazardous environments, one light at a time.

“Under the Nightstick brand, we offer everything from traditional high-lumen flashlights, headlamps and floodlights to our innovative dual-light lighting products, which combine a flashlight and a floodlight into a single light with the ability to turn both on simultaneously for added versatility and safety,” explained Hoppe. “This dual-light technology creates a sharp, tight beam for long-distance illumination, combined with a secondary LED floodlight (close-up illumination) directed toward your feet.

“Dual-light is altering the idea of what a flashlight is, and we were first to add two magnets to Class I, Division 1 lighting, allowing users to go hands-free to enhance safety. Further evidence of this innovative thinking is our complete line of intrinsically safe (IS) lights, which have the highest safety ratings in the world.

“This highest IS rating eliminates the need to guess what hazardous environment your safety-rated lighting tool can be used within. We take out the guesswork and deliver safety along with convenience. Companies that purchase IS lighting for various regions around the world can now have confidence and the added convenience of Nightstick’s globally certified products, eliminating the need for regional purchasing.”

As the originator of dual-light design, users of Nightstick’s IS products have benefited from the ability to see two different patterns of light placed at different angles to improve visibility when walking. By reducing slips, trips and falls, Nightstick is improving safety.

“With the added magnets, users have the ability to go hands-free, which promotes safety when climbing up a ladder, for example, or working stationary at a fuse panel,” Hoppe added. “Working hands-free is always safer than trying to hold a flashlight in your mouth, neck or armpit.”

In the f irst three months of 2017, Nightstick has already launched a handful of new IS-certified products, including the highest-lumen portable 3AA dual-light flashlight, new zero-band (no strap) IS headlamps and a new lightweight rechargeable IS mining cap lamp. As the year continues, Hoppe says Nightstick is poised to launch an expanded lineup of new products across a number of industries.

“Our focus will continue to be on new product development to eliminate issues that professionals have asked for us to resolve — issues that were left unanswered for years at the hands of the competition,” Hoppe said. “Nightstick products are innovative and fresh, relying on the needs of the professional user as our guide.”

Nightstick’s focus is on industries that require safety-rated lighting for hazardous environments. And according to Hoppe, Nightstick offers more IS-certified lighting products than any other manufacturer in the world. Targeted industries include oil and gas (upstream, midstream and downstream), petrochemical and chemical, all utilities (gas, electric, water, etc.), grain and food processing, mining/tunneling (confined spaces), energy, manufacturing, mass transit, elevator contractors, and marine and commercial workboats.

Nightstick products are optimized to deliver more lumens with a higher candela and longer beam distance. Its rechargeable IS lights feature lithium-ion batteries, which do not cause memory-effect and thus do not need to be replaced as often as the lower-quality batteries included by competitors. A higher-quality battery that does not need to be replaced reduces the overall cost of ownership, offering superior run-time without sacrificing performance.

“Nightstick products are by design more affordable,” Hoppe summed up. “We remain committed to delivering the industry’s best-performing, highest-quality products at the lowest cost possible.”

For more information, visit www. mynightstick.com or www.bayco products.com, or call (469) 326-9400 or (800) 233-2155.

