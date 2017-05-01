Materia expands Proxima manufacturing facilities in Texas

Materia, Inc., developer and manufacturer of catalysts and advanced polymers, is supporting growth in its Proxima®thermoset resins by expanding its manufacturing capacity fivefold in Huntsville, Texas. The expanded facility will complement Materia’s existing state-of-the-art prototyping and polymer testing facility in Pasadena, California.

Nitin Apte, president and CEO, Materia, says, “Materia’s enhanced investment in our Proxima products further supports our ability to provide high-quality customer service to engineers who are increasingly looking for alternative materials that reliably save time and money. Compared with commonly used polymers, Proxima thermosets provide excellent performance in the most extreme conditions experienced in ultra-deepwater, oil and gas wells and in downstream chemical plants.”

Materia’s Proxima resins provide reliable, practical and economical solutions that solve major technology challenges in subsea thermal insulation, subsea buoyancy, and downhole tools. Proxima resins are easily processed into durable polymer products that are ideal for use in extreme environments.