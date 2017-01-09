Marquis Industrial completes TAR Work for BASF Freeport

Marquis Industrial Services recently completed work before, during and after a turnaround (TAR) for BASF Freeport in Texas. Marquis performed services in BASF Freeport’s 700 block, which includes the site’s chlorine equipment. Marquis was on-site for a total of six months. But the company arrived on-site two months in advance during stage one of the TAR to perform scaffold work and build walkways.

Marquis remains steadfast in its core value: being a partner of choice to its customers by striving for excellence in safety, value and quality. These core values are what helped the company earn recognition from BASF Freeport.

In a message to Marquis, BASF Freeport TAR Engineer/Specialist Ryan Landrum wrote, “I just wanted to say thank you again for all the hard work put in by Marquis during the Capro TAR. Everyone worked safely and did everything we asked of them and then some. The leadership in the field was always visible and noticed by others. Thanks again for your help. I look forward to working with you again in the future.”

Marquis was under the direction of Zachry Group. During this work at BASF Freeport, Marquis had approximately 65 employees on-site.

“BASF Freeport and Zachry’s commitment to a safe working environment and team environment made this all possible for Marquis,” said John Longoria, project superintendent at Marquis for this turnaround. “All of Marquis’ services were completed on time and safely.”