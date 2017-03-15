Merger creates new leader in turnaround services

A seismic shift occurred in turnarounds and capital projects at the start of 2017. Two companies, both leaders in their respective industries, merged to form a new company. Creative Resource Group (CRG) and the Worldwide Turnaround Management Company (WTMC) have combined their service offerings under the name Onpoint. WTMC will continue operating as WTMC, An Onpoint Company.

Known for pioneering the turnaround management industry over 18 years ago, WTMC is the gold standard for providing project controls personnel for shutdowns, turnarounds and outages planning, scheduling and execution. Additionally, WTMC has long been the recognized leader in turnaround-specific training and support services.

CRG has been a growing force in the logistics and safety market for shutdowns, turnarounds and outages (STOs) and capital projects for over 10 years. Known for its focus on safety and efficiency, CRGâs service offerings have grown to include logistics, safety professionals, personnel transportation, maintenance, general labor and facility support services.

Now, Onpoint and WTMC, An Onpoint Company, create a formidable force in the turnaround and project services industry. Onpoint improves project execution, reduces HS&E risk, and lowers turnaround costs for plant owners. The company does this by partnering with turnaround and maintenance managers to supply proven planning and execution services, through training on best practices and by implementing safe, efficient work processes. Onpoint brings the resources and knowhow to help deliver turnarounds on time and on budget.

The unique array of services offered by the merged companies cover critical aspects of your project from pre-planning through execution, including:

Turnaround management - Onpoint and WTMC offer the most experience for process development and turnaround consulting.

Project controls personnel - The leading oil and petrochemical companies in the world count on WTMC, An Onpoint Company to provide the best project controls personnel for their STOs.

Logistics services - Providing the support services and infrastructure for successful projects is where Onpoint separates itself. From personnel transportation and general labor to site cleanup, planning and coordination, Onpoint should be your first call.

Safety services â Onpoint provides certified safety professionals, safety attendant services and safety equipment rentals. Making sure everyone gets home safe is a priority at Onpoint.

Turnaround training and support services - Onpoint and WTMC are the leading providers of turnaround-specific training, site-specific on-boarding and employee performance tracking via the company's WorkSmart Program.

From preparation and project controls to logistics, safety and training, Onpoint and WTMC, An Onpoint Company are there every step of the way to help deliver your turnaround or capital project on time and on budget.

To get your project headed in the right direction and learn more about the services offered by Onpoint and WTMC, An Onpoint Company, please call (800) 630-1347 or visit www.Onpoint-us.com

View in Digital Edition