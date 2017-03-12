Environmental, Civil Synergy a plus for chemical owner

CIMA Services LP was recently contracted by a chemical customer to complete work in its industrial complex in Sweeny/Bay City, Texas. CIMA conducted site development activities necessary for the construction of a new unit. According to Matt Taylor, managing partner of CIMA, his company was contracted by the owner because of its environmental and civil synergy.

"We were also able to staff the work with all in-house employees trained under our behavioral-based safety system," Taylor explained. "CIMA has the ability to work with contaminated media â while not impeding the progress of civil construction â due to the development and interlinking of business units within our company. Our employees work hand in hand and are not disjointed, which can be found when different disciplines are contracted to complete separate tasks."

Taylor said he believes this is the reason CIMA achieved zero recordable incidents in 2016, and the company was rewarded with an industry-leading EMR of 0.58. The multi-disciplined project was completed on a brownfield site and included hydroexcavation, mechanical excavation, pH-impacted soil/water handling, bluetop earthwork and civil construction.

As part of the project activities, CIMA conducted:

Approximately 1,500 feet of hydroexcavation to a depth of 7 feet along the perimeter of the work areas.

The installation of approximately 335 linear feet of sheet piling to depths ranging from 20-40 feet.

The demolition of deep concrete foundations.

Crushing of approximately 6,000 tons of concrete debris utilizing a PowerscreenÂ® Chieftain 1400 crusher/ screen/conveyor. The concrete was reused on-site as base material.

The installation of a groundwater wellpoint dewatering system.

The excavation of approximately 12,000 cubic yards of clean and contaminated soils.

The installation of a 100-foot-by- 60-foot-by-1-foot concrete slab and the development of approximately 135,000 square feet of laydown areas.

The estimated $2.3 million project is in its final phase of completion. To date, CIMA has managed to exceed 13,800 hours of safe work with zero safety incidents.

"CIMA has a project success formula of anticipating 'obstacles' before they can occur," Taylor stated. "This results in an efficient, compliant, safe and cost-effective project solution."

