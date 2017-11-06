Stop treating bolted joints differently from welded joints

When a pressurized line in a process unit is assembled, it is put together utilizing two types of joints, welded and bolted. However, standard practices at most facilities have a stringent policy and procedure formed around the welded joint, but none related to the bolted joint. Why is that?

Both joints are used on the same line with the same pressure, same processes, same cycling and same stresses. Yet, one joint is often fabricated with a certified technician, tested and inspected, while the other may have a few testing requirements in place, but minimal at best.

Managing a bolted joint should be the same as managing a welded joint. In fact, a bolted joint is actually the weaker joint of the two, which means it poses a higher level of risk. Unlike a bolted joint, a welded joint is joined at the atomic level providing greater fastening strength. This higher risk association further emphasizes the need for true processes and procedures focused on the bolted joint.

The make-up of a solid bolted joint integrity program should parallel that of a welded joint integrity program – trained and certified bolters, material control, documented procedures, integrity and hydro testing and comprehensive record keeping.

Set requirements related to your bolted joints rather than guidelines. The industry mindset is slowly changing, but companies need to recognize the importance of client ownership of a solid integrity program and set requirements and standards around a bolted joint rather than just general guidelines. Guidelines imply that the steps are optional rather than elements you must perform in order to be compliant.

A simple step is to start with training and certification requirements. It is important to understand who is working on the bolted joint. A company should require that all on-site bolters be certified bolting specialists. Certified specialists are trained specifically in the design, construction and maintenance of pressurized equipment utilizing bolted joints.

A more thorough approach is to establish end-to-end policies and procedural requirements that start with a GAP analysis and take the program all the way through inspection and bolt load validation.

Work with experienced bolted joint integrity professionals to establish best-in-class procedures. This includes analyzing joint criticalities to determine risk based upon process media, temperature and pressures, focusing on the leak and loss potential of each flange. Based upon this information, unique and specific rules are then applied to the management of each bolt integrity risk category. This data can help develop best-in-class procedures covering facility specific execution, management and inspection.

