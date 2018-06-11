Taking the stress out of your project

A leader in heat treatment service, Industrial Thermal Services LLC (ITS) is one of the most in-demand thermal services companies in Southeast Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, and now the company boasts a new division to service all your machining needs. From plant turnarounds to refinery expansions and preventive maintenance, ITS promises quality, service and customer satisfaction every day on every job.

ITS has brought safety, quality and integrity to the industrial stress-relieving jobs it's served throughout Southeast Texas and Louisiana. ITS' skilled technicians not only bring the right tools for the job, but they also diagnose and assess what's happening on the job in order to provide the best, most cost-effective service possible.

ITS specializes in the precise control of thermal energy, which provides high quality heat treating services to reduce downtime.

ITS' approach to your job is to spot problems before they happen by using accurate testing processes and skilled technicians. Whether you need preheat testing or post-weld heat treatment, refractory dry-outs or process heat-ups and cool-downs, ITS can help. The company also offers calibration services, heat treatment equipment repair sales and rental, along with on-site or in-house testing.

In need of immediate advice from the experts? ITS will scope out the job and walk you through the process 24/7 at the client's request. If responding to a critical situation, ITS will mobilize as quickly as possible. If there's a need for heat treating services, then you know you need Industrial Thermal Services.

ITS heat treating services:

Pre-weld preheat

Post-weld heat treatment

Metallurgical services

Stress relieving

Fixed-base furnaces

Electric resistance heat treating

Temporary field furnaces

Combustion heat treating

Furnace design and construction

Normalizing

Manufacture of specialized heat treating equipment

Product out gases

Hydrogen bake-out

Rental of heat treating equipment

Refractory dry-out

Line thaws

Custom training programs

Technical procedures

Coating cures

Controlled heat-ups and cool-downs

Access to wireless controlled equipment

Specialized heat treating procedures

ITS specialty services:

Bolting/torqueing/tensioning

Pipe bevel cutting

Field machining

Isolation plugs and weld testing

Shutdown/turnaround services

ITS specializes in the precise control of thermal energy, which in turn provides high-quality heat treating services to customers to help reduce their downtime. ITS has been providing heat treating services to the petrochemical and refining industry for over 12 years. However, a number of ITS' key personnel have been providing services to this industry since 1977. The company's success is dependent upon meeting your needs with safety first and the highest quality possible in the most economical way.

ITS demonstrates this point every day with its excellent safety, performance and track record. It is committed to providing high-quality resources, quality people and high-tech equipment. ITS personnel are prescreened, well trained, knowledgeable, competent people. This includes management and engineers as well as field technicians. Its training program includes teaching not only technical knowledge of heat treatment but also how to focus on clients' needs.

ITS' high-tech new fleet of equipment is designed for the job scope, well maintained and available 24 hours a day. At ITS, there is one team that demonstrates their commitment to safety, quality and production, believing that quality service promotes long-lasting relationships with clients. This is the company's core operating philosophy.

Mission and values

By maintaining the highest level of quality in heat treatment technology and services, ITS continues to lead the industry, improving its products and services as technology improves.

ITS' values include:

Safety. ITS will not compromise safety. The organization aspires to perform the job right the first time without incident. ITS' safety record speaks for itself, with a 0.76 EMR rate or lower maintained. Safety has to be the most important value of a company for it to be successful.

Quality. Another very important value of ITS is quality. The company strives for the highest level of quality collectively. If work is held to the highest- quality standards, ITS believes it will be done once and done right, thus maximizing productivity, which in turn saves clients money.

Customer satisfaction. ITS believes customer satisfaction is very important. Because of this, the company provides the highest level of technical support, thus saving customers money by performing the job right the first time. As a member of ITS' customer base, you can rely on ITS to recommend solutions, which are always in the best interest of the client.

People. Another important part of an organization is its people. Whether employees or clients, people are the most important resource of any organization. People shall be considered No. 1. They will be treated fairly and consistently with company policies and procedures. They shall receive open communications and equal opportunity. ITS insists upon further educating, training and developing all its employees through challenging work environments to produce the highest- quality product for its customers.

Integrity and honesty. This is a very important aspect of quality. Without these two values, no company can be successful. ITS shall meet or, in most cases, exceed all codes, standards and requirements to maintain the highest level of integrity and honesty. This will not be compromised, as customers deserve it.

Industrial Thermal Services is headquartered in Orange, Texas, and has other regional offices in Louisiana and Arkansas as well as an affiliated sister company in Oklahoma to service your heat treating and machining needs. The newly constructed 15-acre modern facility in Orange will feature a corporate support group and national training facility as well as in-house heat treatment capabilities. The 72-foot furnace at the ITS Westlake, Louisiana, location remains one of the largest furnaces in the South and is ready today for all of your heat treating needs. ITS stays prepared to perform your heat treatment services locally and nationally.

For more information, visit www. its-thermal.com, call (855) ITS-PWHT [487-7948], or email Contact@ITSThermal.com.

