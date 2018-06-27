Pipeline AC interference analysis at the touch of a button

Aegion is excited to introduce ChargeLine, a new capability for its pipeline integrity customers. ChargeLine is the latest in a series of apps available on the Asset Integrity Portal, a web-based system that allows customers to access the data collected on their behalf. This secure, cloud-based platform provides quick access to data in a variety of formats to help clients comply with regulations and make informed integrity decisions.

ChargeLine provides corrosion and integrity specialists with a quick, automated way to determine the likelihood of AC interference on a pipeline. Unlike expensive desktop software solutions that require considerable training and expertise to operate, ChargeLine is a cost-effective yet powerful tool that requires no special skills or software to download. It also makes it easier to interpret findings, quickly delivering both visual and tabular reports of results.

Users upload a segment of their pipeline they wish to analyze. Using proprietary algorithms and stored datasets, the tool performs a spatial analysis to determine the probability of AC interference to a pipeline's cathodic protection (CP) system from nearby power lines. The algorithm classifies the possible AC interference threat level into three categories: potential threat, elevated threat or severe threat.

The ChargeLine app is currently free for existing customers and allows users to upload a pipeline segment to assess whether there is potential for AC interference with the CP system. The information and data provided is for informational purposes only. While every effort is made to provide accurate information, we make no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability or completeness of the information or data provided.

