Meeting vapor compliance requirements in presence of methane

Terminal operators today face ever-tightening environmental regulations and compliance monitoring requirements. In particular, facilities sometime struggle with Relative Accuracy Test Auditing (RATA) for Continuous Emissions Monitoring Systems (CEMS) when methane is part of the vapor stream. Failure to accurately detect and discriminate methane from non-methane hydrocarbons can result in "false positives" or failed tests.

Recognizing and identifying the telltale signs of methane in vapor recovery equipment during operation is a critical step in detecting and confirming the presence of methane at a terminal. Once detected, operators need to employ appropriate analytical techniques to properly exclude methane from everyday measurements as well as during the actual certification of the emission monitoring system. Finally, operators must adhere to the calibration and associated quality assurance programs to validate the accuracy of the data collected during testing and certification.

Zeeco recently opened a vapor service and support location in Louisville, Kentucky.

Working with a service, testing and support team well-versed in the latest field-proven strategies for keeping facilities in compliance is critically important to avoid shutdowns, fines and other operational pitfalls. Zeeco, known as a world leader for combustion equipment and environmental solutions, recently opened a vapor service and support location in Louisville, Kentucky, staffed by a team of experienced engineers and technicians. This location is fully operational and has begun providing state and federally mandated air emission testing and emission monitoring testing for vapor control equipment.

Designed to serve the needs of the midstream, light products, and bulk storage facilities and markets, the office is strategically located as part of Zeeco's extensive vapor control service group built to serve customers anywhere in the U.S. or Canada.

Zeeco engineers are fully equipped for the various necessary testing methods, including EPA Methods 25A, 25B and 2A; CO and NOx; CEMS; Cylinder Gas Audits (CGAs); and RATA compliance testing. Engineers can also design and pretest systems, provide engineering evaluations and, in some cases, remotely monitor customer equipment to ensure a facility is capable of meeting federally mandated regulations and rules.

Services include:

Service for compliance with applicable regulations, including 40 CFR 60 Subparts XX, Subpart R and Subpart Y, as well as 40CFR63 Subpart BBBBBB.

RATA compliance and certification testing to verify CEMS performance (40CFR60 Appendix F and PS-2/8).

Planning and executing successful RATA compliance testing in the presence of methane hydrocarbons in the test stream.

High-quality vapor recovery carbon analysis testing, including detailing particulate size, Working Butane Capacity (WBC) and specialized Gas Chromatograph (GC) chemical evaluations.

For more information, email vapor_service@zeeco.com or call (844) GO ZEECO [ 469-3326].

