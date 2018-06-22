Furnace pigging, decoking: The added value of expertise

Technology is revolutionizing the way fired heaters are cleaned and decoked. Pigging pump designs, automation and other equipment advances are boosting effectiveness to new heights. For example, new triple- pumping units developed by USA DeBusk increase productivity by 33 percent.

Equally important, however, is the human factor: the knowledge and experience that informs pre-project planning, jobsite decision- making and the overall understanding of the furnace and its operation. Leveraging that expertise adds tremendous value for customers -- if they use a service provider capable of delivering it.

A veteran team. Marshall Douglas, director of pigging operations for USA DeBusk, understands the value of hard-earned expertise in serving customers well. After becoming a pigging technician at a young age, he progressed through the ranks to corporate division director before owning a pigging company and then becoming an internationally renowned pigging consultant. Along the way, he experienced a full spectrum of challenges and solutions in projects worldwide.

Douglas is quick to note he is only one member of a leadership team of highly experienced specialists at USA DeBusk. For customers, that stockpile of expertise means greater confidence.

"When we connect to a customer's furnace, there's no circumstance we haven't seen and no challenge we haven't overcome," said Douglas.

Impact on procedures. The collective knowledge of the USA DeBusk team is reflected in its operating procedures and approach to customer service.

"Furnace pigging and decoking has evolved from a commodity service to a science," said Douglas. "It's more than just cycling a cleaning pig through the tubes. As a job progresses, we're filtering effluent, analyzing coke samples, adjusting pig durometers, changing appendages and continually fine-tuning the process for optimum results.

"And the job isn't over once the coke is removed. To ensure no moisture remains, we propel a dewatering swab through the tubes using air pressure. If needed, we perform soda ash passivation for corrosion resistance and intelligent pigging to map the integrity of the furnace."

Knowledge transfer. Douglas and his USA DeBusk team are eager to share information with customers.

"In many cases, the customer's drawings do not reflect all the modifications made over the years," said Douglas. "We help them better understand their furnace and its characteristics.

"We welcome customers to the jobsite and encourage them to ask questions. They appreciate it when we take a coke sample from their furnace and explain how many layers are present, when those layers formed, the contaminants it contains and how feedstock quality impacts the health of their furnace."

USA DeBusk also relays information via the industry's most detailed post-project reports. These reports document the current structure of the furnace and recap project data such as flow rates, waste volume removed and the thickness of deposits. They also communicate areas of concern and suggestions for improvement.

With industry-leading expertise from USA DeBusk, projects are performed more effectively and customers are better informed about the factors that impact efficiency and reliability.

For quick response, call (844) 243- 5557, and for more information, visit www.USADeBusk.com.

View in Digital Edition