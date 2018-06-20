Experience, support separate service provider from rest

Since1999, The Fishbone Family of Companies has proudly served the oil, gas, chemical and power markets with a reputation for experience and integrity that goes above and beyond. The company was started in League City, Texas, to address the industry- wide need for improved project controls during turnarounds. The initial concept was to increase efficiency by utilizing electronic technology to standardize redundant activities with a template as opposed to recreating them over and over again.

The company has since evolved and consists of five entities, including Fishbone Energy Services and Fishbone Safety Solutions. Technology has changed as well, and Fishbone has moved from Excel spreadsheets and palm pilots to cloud-based solutions. However, its reputation for safe, experienced professionals remains the same.

Fishbone Energy Services

The team at Fishbone provides clients with highly qualified and experienced project management and project controls personnel for capital and turnaround projects. Fishbone Energy can provide clients with a single resource or a full project management team, short or long term.

Everyone in Fishbone Energy -- including the sales team -- has hands-on experience and firsthand knowledge so clients know they are getting a company with expertise.

"We can not only talk the talk, but when we put a person out in the field, we can support that person 100 percent," said Thomas Hinckley, executive vice president of The Fishbone Family of Companies. "If an account manager goes out, that person can fully support someone in the field. They can support the product."

Whenever Fishbone provides project management services, its personnel make on-site support visits -- something that differentiates the company from others.

"We provide the knowledgeable, experienced personnel required to supplement the client's internal organization," he said. For bigger turnarounds, Fishbone is available to provide the temporary assets a facility may not need for normal long-term operations.

Positions Fishbone can offer clients include project management, project controls, planners, schedulers, coordinators and cost management.

"The failure rates and budget overruns on turnarounds are quite significant," Hinckley said. "But with the proper personnel and experience in place, you can see dramatic savings in time and money."

Having started Fishbone on the knowledge that project planning could be made simple with current technology, Hinckley said the company continues to use innovative technology such as cloud-based solutions.

"We are constantly working to integrate modern technologies into our project management offering," Hinckley added. "We don't believe in reinventing the wheel. Instead, we believe in taking what we've done and building on it."

Fishbone Safety Solutions

Fishbone Safety Solutions joined the company in 2005, and in the 13 years since, has been a leading provider of safety services throughout the global industry. With a strong background in project management, as a company, Fishbone holds safety as an integral part of any turnaround or project.

Because its personnel have vast firsthand knowledge, Fishbone is the premier supplier of safety services, specializing in stand-by rescue and watch services, such as fire, hole and bottle watch.

Fishbone's rescue personnel are all highly trained in-house, with the majority coming from a firefighting background. Each member of the two- to three-man rescue team is experienced and qualified to be able to respond to emergencies and ensure rescue safety, Hinckley said.

Another service Fishbone offers is a variety of safety and rescue training for clients. The client can choose to have its workers trained at its own facility or in classrooms with certified instructors.

Fishbone offers a variety of personnel and consultants ready and available to work globally. Each safety and project management professional is picked by Fishbone specifically to ensure the right professional with the proper experience and training or certification is matched with your needs, whether your job is in a plant, refinery, pipeline or in the middle of a natural disaster.

For more information, visit www.fish boneenergy.com or call (877) 719-9888.

