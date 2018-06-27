Customers laud Qmax steam tracing as ‘Best Solution’

QMax Industries designs and manufactures process heating systems for industrial piping, vessels and equipment. These systems help companies maximize process efficiency and minimize plant downtime.

QMax FTS is a patented design that maximizes the heat input of regular stainless steel or copper tube tracer and offers guaranteed results. It is a highly conductive aluminum channel that fits over standard stainless or copper tubing to maximize heat transfer.

QMax LITE is designed for light-duty steam tracing and most glycol tracing applications. It transforms the nature of the tracer from inefficient convective heat transfer to high-efficiency conductive heat transfer.

QMax FPX is a continuous steam tracing standoff designed specifically for pipeline freeze protection. The patent- pending design mitigates the heat transfer of regular stainless steel or copper tube tracer and offers guaranteed results.

QMax CST is a 1-inch-by-2-inch rectangular carbon steel pipe contoured on one side to match the outside diameter of the process pipe. Specifically designed for long-run hot oil tracing, it can be pre-fabricated to spec or provided as parts and pieces to be fabricated in the field.

"QMax steam tracing is simple, quick to install and it works," said Cary Johnson of Fuji Vegetable Oil. "We tried other products and found them time-consuming, expensive, problematic and not able to provide the heat transfer we needed. QMax tracing is the best solution we've found."

"We utilized QMax FTS on a molten sulphur line where a previous system had failed," said Chris Miller of AdvanSix. "We couldn't be happier with how well it is performing. We now have four QMax lines running. The support we received from QMax was great. I'd highly recommend this product for a high-heat application."

For more information, visit www. QMaxIndustries.com, call (704) 643-7299 or email sales@qmaxindustries.com.

