Fluor’s Stork secures five-year maintenance contract with Huntsman at four sites in Texas

Fluor Corporation announced today that Stork, Fluor’s maintenance, modification and asset integrity segment, was awarded a five-year contract by Huntsman International, LLC, for maintenance and sustaining small capital projects at four of its differentiated chemicals manufacturing sites in Texas. Fluor will book the undisclosed contract value in the first quarter of 2017.

“Fluor has worked with Huntsman on projects around the globe for nearly two decades and we are pleased that Stork will continue that long-term relationship with this new maintenance work,” said Taco de Haan, president of Stork.

“Stork is a leader in the maintenance, modification, and asset integrity business and this new maintenance contract is an example of our emerging growth in the oil, gas and chemicals market along the U.S. Gulf Coast,” said Dale Barnard, regional vice president of Stork.

Stork will begin work in mid-April with about 220 full-time personnel at Huntsman sites in Dayton, Conroe, Freeport and Port Neches, Texas. Stork has service centers located in Houston and Pasadena with additional locations planned for Freeport, Texas City, and Beaumont.

Stork delivers maintenance, modification, and asset integrity services at more than 200 sites in North America, with extensive experience in multi-site execution.

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly-traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated chemicals with 2016 revenues of approximately $10 billion. The company operates more than 100 manufacturing and research and development facilities in approximately 30 countries.