A conversation with Doug Vail of Superheat FGH

Doug Vail, chief business development officer of Superheat FGH, believes you must perform your job to the very best of your ability to be successful. That means keeping your eyes and ears open to all possible ideas, concepts, and training that can help you be successful. According to Vail, sometimes that assistance comes from within your company and other employees, but often it comes from outside sources. BIC Magazine recently visited with Vail to learn more about how he defines “value” and how Superheat FGH is creating new jobs and enhancing customers’ experiences on the Gulf Coast.

Q: What led to your position at Superheat FGH?

A: After I spent over a decade with one of the leading specialty welding companies in the world, other companies committed to technology and innovation leadership always grabbed my attention. Superheat FGH caught my attention in mid-2001 at a project site in central Florida, and I never stopped following its advancements.

Nothing energizes sales professionals more than having something “new” to share with their customers, and Superheat FGH’s commitment to continuous improvement keeps the “new” always coming.

When the opportunity to join Superheat FGH in 2015 was presented to me, I was humbled and excited at the prospect of leading the next phase of sales and marketing growth.

Q: What is the biggest news at Superheat FGH right now?

A: Safety for our company, industry, and customers is a prerequisite, not an option. Superheat FGH’s patented process reduces on-site personnel required to execute the highest-quality heat treatment, which also reduces risk.

Superheat FGH is revolutionizing the industry once again with the first lock-out/tag-out technology located where the heat treatment will take place — not on the generator or console that might be located up to 200 feet away. Also, we have designed our consoles to incorporate secondary protection on each heating circuit to virtually eliminate all electric shock exposure.

Q: What is your favorite sales approach/marketing tool?

A: I have always found value is up for personal interpretation and not something you can dictate to a buyer or buying influencer; not everyone sees value in the same things. Therefore, as often as possible, I like to get as many of these buyers and influencers together and share the latest advancements and solutions other customers have incorporated. The ability for everyone in the room to hear the perspective and “value” of the topic expands everyone’s understanding and leads to more collaborative agreement on what is “best” for the whole team.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

A: Superheat FGH has been performing work around the world for many years, and our unique process affords us the ability to support quality-critical projects in the most remote geographies. However, our North American growth is paramount, especially in the Gulf states. To that end, Superheat FGH is committed to bringing our U.S. Control Room to the Houston area, enhancing our customers’ experiences and creating new jobs in the area.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: My job keeps me on the road and away from home 75 percent of the workweek, so I learned to work late when I was away from home. Then when I arrived home, I could minimize work distractions and focus on my family. I am by no means perfect, but I haven’t stopped perfecting my commitment to both.

