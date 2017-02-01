Mechanical contractor opens fab shop In Freeport, Texas

To meet the market demands for its growing business, Starcon has opened a new fabrication facility in Freeport, Texas. The facility features a 10,000-square-foot laydown area, 5,000 square feet for carbon steel fabrication and 2,000 square feet for stainless steel fabrication.

“To support our clients, Starcon determined it made good sense to invest in this fabrication facility,” said Todd Carson, senior business development manager of Starcon. “We’ve always performed fabrication services, but it’s now best to support our growth in the marketplace with a standalone facility. Because Starcon has been working closely with clients in the local area, we found it essential to build this facility in Freeport.”

Starcon has extensive experience with all types of alloys and metals and can perform steel and skid fabrication at the new facility. The facility can handle pipe from one-half inch to 64 inches in diameter and up to 40 feet in length.

According to David Walls, Starcon’s capital construction manager who also oversees the fabrication facility, the alloy and carbon steel-designated areas are completely separate, which prevents any contamination.

“Safety, quality and productivity increase when you’re in a controlled environment like this new facility,” Walls said. “By performing our fabrication services of fsite in our own facility, you remove a lot of the risks associated with these jobs by being able to provide much more focus and supervision to the tasks being performed.

Approximately 10 Starcon personnel work in the new fabrication facility, which opened in August 2016.

“Whether we’re installing new pipe, performing new builds or conducting turnaround tie-ins, this fabrication facility allows Starcon to order our own materials, fabricate our own spool pieces, make the pipe and complete inspections,” Carson explained. “We can control our own destiny with this new facility.”

With its award-winning safety performance and programs, Starcon has over 350 written welding procedures covering the vastly different types of alloys and metals its clients require. The company maintains its ASME “U” and “S” stamps and its National Board “R” Certificate.

