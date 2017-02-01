Eastman dubs multiservice provider ‘vital’ to site operations

Thorpe Specialty Services Corp. is a leading supplier of plant maintenance and engineering services, with select manufacturing capabilities, for industrial plants. One site that can attest to Thorpe’s multiservice abilities to engineer, manufacture and provide key specialty field services to optimize operating equipment performance while minimizing a facility’s downtime is Eastman Chemical Co.’s Longview petrochemical plant, the second-largest complex of its kind in Texas.

“We have a very long service on-site leader with Thorpe, and we benefit from his knowledge base and wealth of experience. He has the ability to look at a variety of different types of problems and then help us with both engineered and practical, field-type solutions,” said Carroll Greenwaldt, director of utilities, cogeneration and environmental services for Eastman Chemical’s Longview operations.

Greenwaldt can testify firsthand Thorpe has been instrumental to the plant’s success over the past 20 years. “I’ve had the opportunity to cross paths with Thorpe in a number of regards, whether that’s refractory linings, robotic demolition, fiberglass-reinforced plastic and dual-laminate equipment and products, thermoplastics, rubber linings or corrosion-resistant coatings,” he explained. “Eastman learned of Thorpe’s corrosion expertise in 2015 and utilized their corrosion solutions and services on our very critical clarifiers and wastewater treatment facility. With their technical solutions and field expertise, we think we’re going to get significant life extension on those clarifiers that otherwise would’ve required replacements of the entire clarifier walls and vessel.

“We had not seen that kind of coating expertise before, and because we were so pleased with that, Thorpe received one of Eastman’s very few supplier innovation awards. In addition, Thorpe has received several supplier excellence awards. Only the top 2-3 percent of our suppliers are eligible for those kinds of awards.”

Thorpe also has an excellent safety record, performing work at Eastman for over 18 years without an OSHA recordable.

Greenwaldt added Thorpe’s outstanding record of innovative maintenance services helps the Longview site minimize downtime across all its operations. “Our cracking plants and other facilities are often not down for years in between maintenance intervals, so Thorpe’s ability to bridge to a major shutdown really helps us a lot,” he expressed. “We’re a large facility with a number of different operations, so it’s really imperative that we look carefully at equipment conditions, determine the additional life that’s available, look at life cycles and use the time that’s available to us during turnarounds judiciously, but not extend outages or turnarounds. Thorpe is a key player in that regard.”

