Exxon Baton Rouge refinery plans FCCU restart this week

Exxon Mobil Corp plans to restart a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit this week, perhaps as early as Thursday, at its 502,500 barrel per day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

An Exxon spokeswoman declined to discuss operations at the Baton Rouge refinery.

The refinery's two 110,000 bpd FCCUs are shut for planned overhauls. The first FCCU was shut on Jan. 9 and the second on Jan. 27. Both cat crackers are expected to be back in production by the end of February.

