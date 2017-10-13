Energo Engineering awarded life extension study for BSEE

KBR, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Energo Engineering, has been awarded an important guidance study contract by the United States Bureau of Safety & Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) for the Integrity Management Process of Tension Leg Platforms (TLPs) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

As the TLPs in the Gulf of Mexico near their original design life, operators are looking to continue their service, creating challenges for regulators. Under the terms of the contract, Energo will address integrity management of TLP tendons with four critical areas of focus:

Tendon Integrity Management Tendon Life Extension Fatigue of “Uninspectable” Tendon Components Understanding the “Uninspectable” Tendon Components

Energo will work with BSEE to build the framework for their assessments of tendon performance and their expectations for tendon integrity management. This will be crucial to continuing the service of our region’s most productive and profitable energy assets.

“The award of this study exemplifies Energo’s commitment to safety and operational excellence as an industry leader in Structural Integrity Management and Advanced Analysis,” said John Derbyshire, President, KBR Technology and Consulting.

Energo is an integrated, multi-disciplinary and innovative integrity management contractor with a global presence. Energo supports the operators of offshore assets in obtaining and maintaining true operability excellence consistently over time; long and safe operational life; and increased profitability from challenging offshore oil and gas fields.