Dow Recognized as 2017 Manufacturer of the Year

The Dow Chemical Company

was named 2017 Manufacturer of the Year, Large Enterprise, by Frost & Sullivan’s Manufacturing Leadership Council (MLC). The honor was presented at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala where more than 100 companies, representing a wide range of industries including automotive, chemical, consumer goods, financial services, telecommunications and others, were in attendance.

According to the Manufacturing Leadership Committee, “Dow, now a two-time winner of the Manufacturer of the Year Award, was recognized for three outstanding initiatives that, together, represent a transformation tour de force.”

Dow was recognized for three outstanding initiatives. The first, a Propylene Dehydrogenation Project, is part of Dow’s multi-billion feedstock investment program on the U.S. Gulf Coast, helping provide the company with cost-advantaged feedstocks for its U.S. Gulf Coast operations. The second project included development of a novel work process and continuous improvement program called Dow Operation Excellence System, which has saved the Company hundreds of millions of dollars in efficiency gains. Dow was also recognized for a manufacturing operations talent management initiative which helps engage and inspire Dow’s workforce.

Additionally, Paul Dean, vice president of Dow’s Engineering, Maintenance & Technology Centers was also selected as a winner in the Visionary Leadership category. His leadership of one of the world’s largest engineering, procurement and construction organizations has been instrumental in driving value from Dow’s engineering resources to maximize returns.

“I am very proud of the commitment, dedication and hard work of every Dow Operations employee and that we are recognized as the leader in the manufacturing industry in the presence of customers and competitors,” said Peter Holicki, corporate vice president of Operations. “This is the second time we have won the award and it is a testament to our focus on innovation, continuous improvement and talent development. We are in a new era of business operations and the Manufacturer of the Year award recognizes that Dow and its Operations people are leading the way.”

In March, Frost & Sullivan announced that Dow won three other Manufacturing Leadership Awards from the Manufacturing Leadership Council.