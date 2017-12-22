Using digital twins for competitive advantage; strategic technology trend

The U.S. research firm Gartner identified digital twins (DTs) as a Top 10 Strategic Technology Trend of 2017.1 A DT is a digital representation of a physical object, typically an industrial asset and sometimes an industrial process. It mimics all potential operating scenarios and asset characteristics specific to the asset in a digital framework. The DT is operated in real time against the physical asset. Comparisons are made and measured for deviations from the expected state. The goal is to detect in advance potential issues that may impact the asset's output, such as yield, quality and reliability.

Are DTs something to consider to make businesses more profitable and competitive? The answer is yes. These models are already in existence and being improved upon daily. Large players include aviation, oil and gas, and power generation. The world's energy companies have used DTs for over 15 years, realizing substantial return on investment. Some even set up dedicated monitoring and diagnostic centers to leverage the benefits across their portfolios.

Putting a digital twin into action

To enable a DT, you need a plant control system or programmable logic controller (PLC) devices operating the asset/process on a continuous or batch mode using data from field instrumentation and sensors. Data is collected from the control systems by a data historian who archives it in real time. A DT software analytics platform then analyzes the asset's data and runs the DT models. The results are viewed by the user in a client application. Issues can be identified and prioritized to help users make better decisions around the operation of the asset/process.

The DT is configured within the analytics software to represent potential modes. Since it runs in real time, it shows gaps between actual and expected values. DTs can be updated and continuously improved. Once the asset is implemented, you can see its performance measured against expected values, which can be further characterized in key metrics and associated positive/negative business impacts.

Realizing the benefits of a digital twin

Beyond monitoring asset or process health and condition, DTs can drive continuous improvement and sustained profitability by identifying gaps in performance and can even diagnose deficiencies to correct. With corrective action, you can reverse negative trends and drive business outcomes that reduce cost, improve yields and maintain equipment reliability.

DT platforms allow you to run "what if " scenarios so daily decisions can be optimized or new operating states modeled with accuracy. Without lengthy calculations, engineers can easily input a scenario, see a dynamic outcome and make better decisions.

For example, a DT in a power plant might determine a cooling tower needs replacement or repair based on its current coldwater temperature readings. By running a replacement scenario using design data to determine the new coldwater temperature, a DT could calculate the difference in the generating asset's efficiency and output capability. As a result, you can compare the value of each scenario and determine the degree of repairs needed while optimizing project goals and payback.

Similar scenarios can be applied to other industries. As long as you have the data, the software can determine gaps to optimize most processes and work as a continuous improvement tool to make better decisions and improve competitiveness.

Determining if you need a digital twin

The International Data Corp. predicts companies that invest in digital technology will see a 30-percent improvement in cycle times of critical processes.2 But having a DT and using it effectively are two different stories. For small plants with smaller staffs, keep it simple. Use the DT on the most critical areas that affect your bottom line. Larger plants can achieve compounded benefits, as described above.

The DT's ability to drive better decision- making and identify issues before they're critical can help your business become more competitive and profitable. Consider DTs to bolster your company's competitive advantage and improve operations.

