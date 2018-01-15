Marathon relies on Thermbond for proven refractory solutions

When it comes to refractory, Thermbond's solutions are a hot commodity. In the refining process, refractory insulates and protects against erosion in units and fixed equipment. Featuring a proven line of products and services, Thermbond Refractory Solutions is being heralded in industry applications.

There is no need to spend time and money for a formal dry-out. -- Mike Nichols, Marathon

Three core Thermbond Refractory Solutions are offered, including:

Thermbond monolithic refractories.

Thermblock precast shapes.

Thermbond Insulating Solutions, featuring Maftec -- a polycrystalline insulation fiber.

Operating companies are receiving desired value by maximizing time savings during shutdowns. These projects can provide many millions of dollars of increased revenue for refineries by improving their start-up schedules.

Recently, Marathon relied on these proven refractory solutions once again just as it has for over 18 years for its heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. For this particular project at Marathon Galveston Bay, 475 tons of Thermbond Refractory products were installed with the support of the Thermbond team.

"A challenge prior to a turnaround as well as during a turnaround is coordinating and choosing the correct material along with having the technical expertise to install the material," explained Mike Nichols, fixed equipment specialist in refining -- reliability and engineering, Marathon Petroleum Co. "Thermbond participated in pre- and post-turnaround meetings and provided a technical resource on an as-needed basis for support. They also worked with the installation contractor face-to-face to support and provide training, if needed."

Thermbond was ideal for the FCCU project.

"The technical specifications of the products met or exceeded the requirements of our internal specifications," said Nichols. "There is no need to spend time and money for a formal dry-out. Start-up of the unit was 24-48 hours sooner without the dry-out. It also offered ease of install with very good production testing results."

Nichols also appreciated the team's flexibility during the project.

"Unplanned areas for repairs were identified, and the total new scope was defined. Thermbond adjusted their production schedule to produce and deliver the materials needed," he said. "We plan to use them again -- and we already have, in fact."

"The Thermbond products have proven quality and performance, saving time by eliminating lengthy thermal dry-out restrictions during unit start-up, and this is an example of that," explained Stellar Materials Vice President of Business Development Ted Hagberg. "We work closely with refractory contractors to meet delivery schedules and provide around-the-clock on-site technical support."

Thermbond's technology has been gaining popularity worldwide as Hagberg has worked to expand its reach.

"Our most recent international expansion has been into the Asian market," said Hagberg. "Aside from that, we continue to grow our strong presence in Europe, the Middle East and South America, where we are promoting the value of our Thermbond brand and engineered refractory solutions.

"Our first step is always the same: We listen," said Hagberg. "By understanding our customers' needs from their perspective and not ours, we can offer better refractory solutions and work closely with them to determine what is best for their particular situation. Our solutions make a difference. We invite you to experience the difference."

For more information, visit www.thermbond.com or email info@thermbond.com.

