WTMC strategically transitions to Onpoint brand

As an industry leader for nearly 20 years, the Worldwide Turnaround Management Company (WTMC) has earned a best-in-class reputation as "The People You Count On." We pioneered turnaround management and training, and later became the go-to source for specialized temporary personnel for turnarounds and capital projects.

In oil and gas and petrochemical markets, it is critical to adapt and mould our service offerings based on external market forces and industry growth. Almost a year ago, a strategic merger of WTMC and Creative Resource Group (CRG) did just this by creating Onpoint and WTMC, An Onpoint Company. This means our combined resources are able to provide clients of both companies a broader range of services that includes turnaround personnel, safety, transportation and logistics. In an effort to better align the comprehensive services offered by both companies, we are unifying our industry-leading team of highly trained professionals under one, cohesive brand: Onpoint.

Different name, same key players

This shift in brand identity serves as a signal to our client base that they can continue to expect the highest level of quality across every service we provide. Whether working as a planner/scheduler, transportation expert, execution coordinator or safety attendant, all members of our team play an important role in achieving our collective success. Together, our Onpoint team will push even harder to deliver better, more efficient turnarounds, capital projects and plant services.

Nothing better illustrates our one-team work model than the concept of the project lifecycle. Each phase of a project -- whether it be preparation, project controls, logistics, safety or training -- will directly impact the eventual success of your project. While many of our team members work in different locations across many specialties, each person's contribution moves us forward to reach our collective goal: to complete turnarounds and capital projects on time and on budget.

Leaning into future growth

As the economy ebbs and flows, so does the health of our industry, and Onpoint is dedicated to serving as a premier resource in the areas of logistics, safety services, personnel transportation, project controls and training. Our ability to provide high-level insight and thought-leadership not only contributes to our own sustainability but also supports the future growth of the owner clients we serve.

Get the Onpoint difference

The Onpoint team looks forward to tackling current and new opportunities where we can augment and extend the turnaround management capabilities of your internal team or support the logistics, transportation and safety needs of your facility. When you choose to partner with us, we approach your project with an owner's perspective, making sure processes and people are aligned for maximum success. Onpoint utilizes proven solutions integrated with your own procedures and workflows. The result is a set of custom-designed best practices built to improve your readiness and increase performance.

To learn more about Onpoint or our safety, logistics, transportation or turnaround personnel services, please contact sales@onpoint-us.com or call (800) 630-1347.

