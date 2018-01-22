Spill containment company expands into downstream market

TitanLiner of Fort Worth, Texas, specializes in environmental spill and containment systems. The company started by providing its services in the upstream oil and gas market and has now grown throughout the oil patch in North America. The company has recently expanded its focus to the downstream market, providing the same high-quality solutions to meet that market's critical environmental demands. BIC Magazine recently visited with Tim Laborde, vice president (VP) of development, downstream segment at TitanLiner, to learn more about the company's spill and containment solutions.

BIC: How long has TitanLiner been around?

LABORDE: TitanLiner was founded in 2010. Environmental regulations and offering superior solutions have been a catalyst for rapid growth in the upstream segment in support of drilling field operations. We currently have offices in several oil-producing states, and we're expanding TitanLiner's presence in the Texas Gulf area to support downstream efforts.

BIC: What kinds of spill and containment solutions does TitanLiner provide?

LABORDE: TitanLiner is a specialty manufacturer and contractor. Our entire focus is on protecting the environment from industrial activities like oil spills, dangerous chemicals and compounds. We offer portable drive-on and driveoff rental units called Portashields that are placed under a work vehicle to collect any spills during their operation. The Tempshields offer a semi-permanent installation that can be rapidly installed and provide a multi-year spill containment that can be easily disassembled when the job is complete. The Permashield is designed for permanent installations where the need for containment won't change. We also offer Berm-Shield, a system for covering existing dirt berm containments and making them nonporous. This is ideal for older facilities that need to upgrade their existing protection.

BIC: What drew you to join the TitanLiner team?

LABORDE: I joined the TitanLiner organization in 2017 as the new vice president of development for the downstream segment. In the mid-1980s, I had participated in early testing and development of advanced lining systems for the Navy and private industry. Being active in the protective coatings industry, first with global manufacturers and then later in contracting, I've worked with many types of laminate tank linings and secondary containment systems. The TitanLiner systems really impressed me. I witnessed the success of their systems in upstream applications. I saw immediate needs in downstream tank terminals, refineries and processing plants. At a fraction of the costs of concrete containment, with improved flexibility and rapid installation, TitanLiner is an obvious winner.

BIC: What makes TitanLiner stand out from its competitors?

LABORDE: The patented designs and advanced proprietary technology mean that TitanLiners are extremely durable versus alternate systems. The rapid installation of a Permashield around storage tanks in just a few days and at a fraction of the cost of other methods is impressive.

BIC: As a company, what is TitanLiner focusing on now?

LABORDE: TitanLiner is now taking our unique product designs and expanding their protective characteristics with enhanced chemical and acid resistance. Competitor polyethylene liners are no match for the TitanLiner systems. We are continuing to expand our service offerings into the downstream segment for specialty applications with custom designs.

For more information, visit www.titanliner.com or call (817) 369-5949.

View in Digital Edition