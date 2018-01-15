Plant shutdown and turnaround personnel solutions

With new growth often come new challenges. When manufacturing plants and chemical companies shut down due to scheduled turnarounds or are on the cusp of a multibillion-dollar expansion, they often require some adjustments to their worksites in order to adhere to safety regulations, as well as to provide the appropriate amenities in the right location. Many organizations have turned to temporary structures as a way to meet these needs while maintaining business continuity.

Recently, a client in the specialty chemical industry needed a temporary structure to serve as a meeting space, lunch or cooldown area, as well as comply with safety regulations, specifically API RP 756. This recommended practice, introduced in 2014, typically requires a break tent to be moved farther from the worksite in order to be blast-resistant. While keeping workers safe, this additional safety measure tends to decrease productivity by forcing workers to walk farther to breaks and meetings -- time that companies are paying for. When it comes to turnarounds, the closer your break area is to the process area, the more time crews can spend on wrenches.

When your plant initiates a turnaround, the entire process unit could be taken offline for maintenance, cleaning or testing. In addition to safety and streamlining, the main priority is cost-effectiveness. An engineered blast tent structure, which satisfies the API regulation blast guidelines, can accommodate large crews and eliminate the need for ancillary straps or cabling, which minimizes potential slips, trips or spills.

By installing a custom blast-resistant structure closer to the worksite, the client saved time and money and was able to use the space for a variety of functions. Temporary engineered structures provide a competitive edge that ordinary tents and permanent buildings simply cannot match. No two projects are exactly the same, and by working with project managers who recognize the unique needs and circumstances of each, companies nationwide are keeping costs down and productivity up.

Shutdowns can be complex, ever-evolving projects. When anything can happen, it's important to be able to trust a project manager with on-site access, often at unusual times. Whether your project works around-the-clock, late at night or early in the morning, project managers work back from the operation date to manage all presite training on time.

When seeking temporary industrial fabric structures, trust an organization with a documented history that has a proven track record of excellence within the petrochemical industry. Seek a company that you can rely on to provide innovative and compliant solutions, no matter how big

or small your project's needs. Such a company should hold ISNetworld, HAZWOPER, TWIC, DISA (Defense Information Systems Agency), PICS (Pacific Industrial Contractor Screening) and OSHA certifications, as well as site-specific credentials, to ensure the safety of its employees and your workforce on-site.

