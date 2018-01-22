New look, same industry leading combined service

On the back of Cokebusters' continued success and growth, a clean, simple, modern new look has been selected. The look will represent Cokebusters' unique ability to offer the only proven combined service of fired heater mechanical decoking and smart pigging, reflect the company's ambition to push technological boundaries and further growth, all whilst maintaining the level of service its clients expect and deserve.

Never a company to rest on its laurels, Cokebusters continues to push its technology further with new machinery and equipment. Over the coming months, Cokebusters will be launching its exciting new enhanced software, which allows its Merlin inspection data to be viewed even more quickly and clearly than ever before.

The Cokebusters way to deliver consistent high performance on-site is to have direct ownership of the three key components of mechanical decoking:

Design and manufacture of the specialist machinery.

Design and production of the Cokebusters patented scraper pigs.

Direct employment of operations personnel (no subcontracted labor).

With Cokebusters having its own Merlin smart pigging capabilities, the company's combined service is a natural way of dealing with fired heater decoking and inspection -- both critical services in close harmony. The Cokebusters specialist machine and associated equipment are coupled to the heater inlets and outlets for decoking, proceeding seamlessly into tube inspection when ready. All operators and technicians are colleagues working full time for the same company with easy intercommunications and avoidance of delays in handover. In turn, this allows clients to save time on heater turnarounds, ultimately lowering costs by returning the heater promptly into profitable service. The refinery client deals with a single company, which results in less hassle, no schedule conflicts and better communication. Inevitably, all arrangements are much simpler.

The Merlin smart pig is covered by two U.S. patents and is unique in its single-body design. It is this bidirectional design that allows it to consistently navigate mule ears and heaters in ways once thought impossible, providing clients with a clear picture of the heaters' condition.

Cokebusters' technology is able to provide information about diametric growth, ovality, bulging, internal/external corrosion localized pitting and remaining fouling.

The combined service also brings a unique addition to the decoking process. Working alongside the decoking operations, the Merlin smart pig can be run to locate stubborn coke patches so the decoking effort is scientifically directed -- both ensuring a thorough decoke and saving time. This allows Cokebusters to consistently outperform the competition.

Cokebusters is not a corporation and does not attempt to offer clients multiple services. There is a total concentration on heater decoking and tube inspection, conducting such work in oil refineries across the world. As a result, Cokebusters crew members bring a wealth of experience to each job. As a privately owned company rooted in the beginnings of mechanical decoking in the early 1990s, Cokebusters is made up of real people with a passion for quality site performance, meaning satisfying the client with a good job that's well planned and safely conducted.

For more information, visit www.cokebusters.com or call (281) 537-7475.

View in Digital Edition