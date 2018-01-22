Insulation: A critical aspect of industrial operations

In a recent U.S. industrial market outlook, estimates indicate that 20-25 percent of facility systems are poorly insulated or not insulated at all. While insulation is frequently underappreciated, it is a critical component of all industrial and power plant operations for multiple reasons. Primarily, insulation controls and stabilizes temperatures for operational processes, whether for a heat-traced line, to protect against freeze of air or water lines, or to maintain the correct heat content at the point of need. Insulation is also used for personnel protection from burns and hearing protection from high-decibel operating equipment, in addition to functioning as condensation control by preventing "heat gain" to below-ambient systems.

In steam systems, delivery at the required pressure and temperature cannot be accomplished without proper insulation to prevent temperature drop, which results in excess condensation and "wet" steam to turbines. Many facilities have auxiliary boilers on standby or run existing boilers to maximum capacity to ensure adequate steam supply in the event a rainstorm or snowstorm cools the system. Rain or snow can compromise the performance of insulation, as wet insulation has only 10 percent the insulating value of dry insulation (BTUs are lost at 10 times the rate). Preventing these conditions reduces equipment and boiler maintenance costs, improves energy conservation and lifecycle costs, and minimizes the carbon footprint of the plant. Excessive BTU loss through missing or damaged insulation will cause the boilers to run for extended periods, which can lead to an increase in greenhouse gases.

Insulation is perceived as durable and long lasting, which it is if compared to protective coatings, but it is still susceptible to damage from operational or maintenance activities, extreme weather or abuse. Insulation, when damaged or missing, can have a substantial impact on productivity, cost, safety and the environment. A maintenance plan to monitor the condition of the insulation and its weather barriers (jacketing), and to make the repairs to bring the insulation up to standard, is a simple but effective manner to achieve insulation efficiency. A condition appraisal of insulated piping and equipment, often referred to as an energy appraisal, can be a valuable tool in addressing energy, environmental and safety concerns. An appraisal can identify under-insulated as well as uninsulated surfaces and provide economic and eco-friendly justification for correcting any deficiencies found. An appraisal would include an assessment of the condition of insulated systems and identification of compromised insulation where BTU loss/gain is occurring.

For instance, insulation exposed to the elements because of a damaged or missing weather barrier will allow water to gain entrance into the insulation. This will not only cool the process but allow the potential for corrosion under insulation (CUI). An appraisal can identify the conditions that could lead to CUI if left unattended.

The use of infrared cameras is helpful in identifying areas of BTU loss. When energy conservation is the goal, BTU and emission savings can be calculated by utilizing the software 3E Plus, created by the North American Insulation Manufacturers Association. The software is free and available for download on the National Insulation Association (NIA) webpage at www.insulation.org.

Certified energy appraisers trained through NIA's Insulation Energy Appraisal Program and certified thermographers trained through the Infrared Training Institute add credibility to appraisals. The team performs field data collection, analysis, estimates and reporting, utilizing infrared cameras and 3E Plus to calculate total potential energy and emission savings, as well as paybacks.

Facilities must be properly insulated and maintain their insulation systems to produce an efficient and low-cost operation. Data garnered in insulation appraisals will always prove valuable and, in many cases, open the door to additional, unexpected benefits that could reduce long-term maintenance problems.

