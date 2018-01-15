Hose asset management service focuses on safety, partnerships

Because many facilities do not have a structured, ongoing hose maintenance program, owners need a way to be reminded when their hose systems should be inspected or maintained. OnGuard® Asset Management Services, offered through local distributorships under the family of Singer Equities, provides a hose management solution that tags the asset, tracks when the system goes into service, and alerts the facility when service or replacement is necessary, said Pete Haberbosch, vice president of business development at SBP Holdings. This gives management at those facilities a structured, documented procedure for asset maintenance, meaning less downtime, safety hazards and fines from unchecked and unsafe systems.

When choosing the OnGuard asset management system, customers pay up-front for the cost of a tag for the hose, which ranges from simple metal tags to tags with radio-frequency identification (RFID)-embedded chips. For interested customers, OnGuard offers the additional service of an on-site asset inspection for a day or several days, depending on the volume and complexity of their hose assets.

More than just a product

"All of our technical sales people have been and are continuously being trained on our OnGuard asset tracking system," Haberbosch said. "They are all familiar with how the system works, how to make sure a customer is alerted when an asset is due for re-inspection -- and they are all experienced with these on-site inspections."

Within the OnGuard team, technical experts are available to share best practices and knowledge of typical asset inspection scenarios.

"The bottom line is we've wellequipped our team with the training and the equipment to be able to support our customers in improving the safety and efficiency of their operations," Haberbosch said.

Customers within North America can utilize these services through local distributors. The OnGuard asset management system is available through local distributors that are part of the Singer Equities network. These local distributors provide the local support and inventory these customers need, as well as the additional support they receive through their relationships with the best domestic hose manufacturers.

"We see the OnGuard program as a valuable partnership between us and the end-user," Haberbosch said. "We understand through experience the challenges that end-users have in hose assets. We've got many years of experience with this type of product. Our goal is to help them improve their total cost of ownership with hose assets while also helping them to avoid downtime, spills and injuries."

For more information, visit www.onguardhose.com or call (877) 483-6577.

