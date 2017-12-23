Essential components to drive safety, reliability: Part 2

The growing need to have accurate piping and instrument diagrams (P&IDs), standard operation procedures (SOPs) and a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) requires a robust process that drives safety and reliability. It is more difficult to meet these requirements without a seamless process that links these areas into a common unit.

P&IDs are part of a group of defining and controlled documents that describe processes. They are the schematic drawings of process engineering. They use symbols to represent equipment that perform specific unit operations and functions. These symbols are arranged to describe how mass and energy are transferred between the various pieces of equipment. This is an important part of understanding process and equipment relationships as they pertain to operations, maintenance and engineering functions. As equipment and processes change, P&IDs must change to remain accurate and current. There should be an SOP that gives instruction on how to survey a particular system and mark up a P&ID to revise or update it to reflect current equipment arrangements.

P&IDs are typically used to describe equipment and processes for procedures that are safe and current. Safety standards should be available within the company data management systems.

The Management of Change (MOC) should always be reviewed to see how these standards apply to the change you are going to make to the P&ID. Review the MOC files to see if this change has already been accounted for and approved. If this change has not been accounted for in an existing MOC, an MOC must be generated and approved before the revised P&ID can be entered into a controlled state.

SOPs are used to identify, produce, analyze, review, revise and control critical safety operations/processes. The SOP or safety isolation being developed will determine the scope of the P&ID update. Take, for example, the internal inspection of a process line. When writing an SOP and/or safety isolation for this equipment, make sure all the interconnecting piping and other equipment connected to this section are accurately depicted on the P&ID.

The scope can only be considered complete if all of the lines and equipment within the process are accounted for, since these will have an effect on any operation or isolation developed for the equipment. This exercise, along with a site walkthrough, verifies the P&ID is up to date and representative of the current state of the equipment and no serious omissions exist.

Accurate and complete asset information is the foundation upon which all maintenance, reliability and safety strategies are built. Condition-based management, reliability- centered maintenance and enterprise asset management all require accurate asset information. It is not just data collection; it is a basis for warranty information, a requirement for proper project management design and the root of a successful asset management program.

Every company has asset information, but it is typically in several forms and several places. An individual asset may have nameplate data physically attached, location information shown on the original construction blueprint stored in the engineering department, functional relationships noted on a configuration management document and warranty information in a filing cabinet.

Typical nameplate data categories include: size, pressure rating, model number, part number, catalog number, manufacturer, capacity, serial number, volts, amps, identification number, etc.

All management levels are put to the test in lost-time safety accidents and losses in reliability. It is essential to implement a closed-loop system to confirm that technical documentation will provide safety and reliability for the company.

In almost every instance of successful safety and reliability programs, technical documentation plays a major role. Management activities consisting of sound operating execution coupled with superior communication predominate. Accurate technical information from P&IDs, SOPs and the CMMS are essential. The ability to implement a successful technical documentation program to achieve optimal safety and reliability is an art in itself.

For more information, contact Tyson Glass at (864) 517-3313 or tyson.glass@fluor.com or David Hicks at (832) 331-6316 or david.hicks@stork.com.

View in Digital Edition