Cooperation among legislators, public and private sectors essential to problem-solving

Noting that in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, it may be difficult for many to recall the drought that affected Texas as recently as five years ago, Winkler Public Relations President and Moderator Dennis Winkler stated to a panel of petrochemical industry leaders regarding Texas’s water supply.

Earl Shipp, vice president of DOW Chemical’s United States Gulf Coast Operations responded by stressing the need for both the public and private sectors to work with local elected officials to address problems affecting not only their industries, but also their communities. “If our industry can define what we need and what the opportunity is, and if we can get that message to our elected officials and we can work together with them, we can come up with solutions,” panel member Shipp said at the Economic Alliance Houston Port region’s annual Gulf Coast Industry Forum, held recently in Pasadena, Texas. “I’m not going to say Texas will never have a drought again, but certainly we’re in a better space today than we were seven or eight years ago and it’s because of the action that was taken collectively by the public and the private sectors. It comes back to us being able to define the things we need to help support growth. Water is one of those.”

Joining Shipp and Winkler on the panel were Rod Herrick, plant manager for Covestro; Marcus Pezent, plant manager and site director for BASF USA and Ron Corn, senior vice president of petrochemicals for Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP.

