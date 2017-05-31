ConocoPhillips chief: Future is bright for manufacturing and energy industries

Noting that “manufacturers are jobs and wealth creators,” ConocoPhillips Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance recently discussed with Jay Timmons, president and chief executive officer of National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) how industry business cycles, as well as a shifting political climate, are driving change and impacting outlooks in the manufacturing and energy industries.

Addressing NAM’s Leading Edge Executive Forum on Supply Chain Innovation, held in Houston, Texas, Lance also said he considers tax reform proposed by the Trump administration to be a “once in a generation opportunity” and characterized the current economic mood of the collective industries as “light at the end of a tunnel.”

The optimistic discussion also touched upon regulatory reform, the emergence of renewables, public perception of the fossil fuels and other challenges still facing the two industries.

