Cinson: UAVs promote proactive approach to critical decision-making

According to Tony Cinson, senior technical leader, for Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), the “key message” of implementing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) technology is “to lead the energy industry in reliable and effective ways to use the UAV technology to reduce operation and maintenance costs, improve the safety, optimize inspection approaches and really, just overall make more informed decisions.”

“This is lifecycle management and component management,” Cinson said, in a presentation at the Energy Drone Summit, held recently in Houston, Texas. “If we can get in and understand more, like if a valve is about to fail, we can understand when to replace that valve and do it in a timely fashion that makes sense from a financial and an outage standpoint, versus being reactionary. We want to be proactive.”