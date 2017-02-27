Marathon's Texas City, Texas refinery begins plant-wide overhaul

Marathon Petroleum Corp began a plant-wide overhaul at its 86,000 barrel per day Texas City, Texas, refinery on Friday, sources familiar with plant operations told Reuters.

Marathon shut the 55,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit on Friday to start the overhaul, the sources said. Marathon plans to shut the refinery's two crude distillation units as part of the work.

A company spokesman declined on Friday to discuss operations at the Texas City refinery.

On Wednesday, Marathon filed a notice with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality about planned flaring from almost all of the units at the refinery within 10 days.

The planned work at the Texas City refinery is scheduled to continue until mid-to-late April.

Marathon already is performing a multi-unit overhaul at the neighboring 459,000-bpd Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, which is scheduled to finish in mid-March.

At the Galveston Bay Refinery, Marathon is overhauling a 218,500-bpd CDU, a 120,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit, reformers and a hydrotreater.

The Galveston Bay Refinery overhaul is scheduled to finish March 10-11.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Diane Craft and James Dalgleish)