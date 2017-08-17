Uniting under one brand: USA DeBusk

Citing continued expansion in both services offered and geographic footprint, DeBusk Services Group LLC and USA DeBusk LLC are merging and will operate as USA DeBusk LLC in the U.S. DeBusk Services Group CEO Andrew DeBusk explained that the move is designed to clarify any previous confusion about the company structure.

DeBusk Services Group acquired USA Services in January 2015. However, the two companies continued to operate under different names. With approximately 10 service lines being offered by both companies, the time is right to commit to a single identity and a single company.

USA DeBusk will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of DeBusk Holdings LLC. USA DeBusk has also released branding decisions for related entities. The union company, G&A DeBusk, will continue to operate under its current name and function independently of USA DeBusk.

International companies will operate as DeBusk/Canada, DeBusk/Mexico and DeBusk/Chile.

Service growth

The majority of activities for the enterprise will be conducted under the USA DeBusk banner in the U.S., with service operations based in 19 locations across the country.

Service lines continue to be enhanced and expanded, now including:

Hydro cutting.

Hot catalyst vacuuming (1,200 F/649 C).

Pigging and decoking.

Fixed-bed catalyst services (inert entry).

Tank cleaning and degassing.

Automated hydro blasting services.

Hydro excavating.

Vacuuming services.

Unit clearing and chemical cleaning (UCCC).

Transportation (hazardous and nonhazardous).

Chemical cleaning.

Safety remains foremost

As it was for each legacy organization, safety will be the top priority for USA DeBusk. Building on a record of zero OSHA recordable incidents in 2016, management is dedicated to providing the active leadership and support necessary to maintain safe work environments throughout the organization. This commitment to safety extends to every aspect of the business, from USA DeBusk offices and service centers to customer locations and the roadways in between. The safety program includes a stringent health, safety, environment and training operational plan, comprehensive training and active participation in all industry safety organizations.

Saving downtime on FCCU Tas

FCCU turnarounds (TAs) are a key application that will continue to drive a considerable amount of activity. As the company grows, USA DeBusk is even better positioned to deliver services that expedite FCCU turnarounds and reduce downtime.

Unit clearing and chemical cleaning. USA DeBusk works with customer planning and operations teams to bring down each unit in a manner that allows expedited hydrocarbon removal in preparation for unit maintenance.

Hot catalyst removal. USA DeBusk crews can vacuum hot catalyst out of the regen and reactor at 1,200 F (649 C) to prepare vessels for maintenance several days sooner than with conventional processes.

Hydro cutting. USA DeBusk has been a premier hydro cutting services provider for years. Crews travel across the U.S. performing the hydro cutting on the largest FCCU turnaround projects.

Hydro blasting and vacuuming. USA DeBusk resources are sufficient to provide as many crews as necessary to complete work on large FCCU turnarounds. nApproximately 95 percent of USA DeBusk hydro blasting and vacuuming services are accomplished with automation.

Regional growth

Branding of USA DeBusk occurs during a time of continued growth and accomplishment at local levels.

Billings, Montana. Industry veteran Mike Bell and his family have relocated from Freeport, Texas, to Billings to establish the new Billings office. USA DeBusk teams are already working for multiple clients in the area and have an on-site presence at the Exxon refinery in Billings.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Corey Brown joined USA DeBusk approximately one year ago and has excelled in managing operations in the greater Philadelphia area. USA DeBusk provides trucking, catalyst handling, vacuuming, tank cleaning and degassing services to refiners in the region. Additional service lines are planned for the Northeast region in the coming year.

Knoxville, Tennessee. Another new service location has opened in Knoxville under the direction of Esley Hall. Hall has a distinguished career with more than 22 years in the industrial cleaning business. Together with locations in Owensboro, Kentucky, and McEwen, Tennessee, USA DeBusk's Knoxville location has amassed considerable resources to serve customers in the area.

Fairfield, California. USA DeBusk continues to expand its footprint in California with Scott Rogers at the helm of the Fairfield office. Rogers brings more than 25 years of experience in the catalyst business. In addition to hosting the Western Region catalyst group, this location will offer multiple USA DeBusk service lines.

Red Deer, Alberta, Canada. Pigging and decoking experts Marshall Douglas and Mark Stuckey have joined USA DeBusk to form a division that offers pigging and decoking services all over the world. Stuckey is responsible for business development and contracts, while Douglas manages operations and service delivery. The division will have six advanced, custom-pigging systems operational by September and seven systems in operation by January. Pigging equipment will be staged on the Gulf Coast and other key areas around the U.S. as well as throughout Canada.

Anacortes, Washington. USA DeBusk has operated in Anacortes for six months and continues to roll out additional service lines for Northeastern customers.

One name, many developments

As USA DeBusk unites under a single brand, the company continues to integrate more resources into more locations to increase the breadth and depth of services to the downstream energy sector.

For more information, visit www.Usadebusk.com or call (844) 243-5557.

USA DeBusk provides turnkey industrial cleaning, catalyst and transportation services using the most advanced technology to reduce downtime, while improving safety and overall job quality.

As the company grows, USA DeBusk is even better positioned to deliver services that expedite FCCU turnarounds and reduce downtime.

View in Digital Edition